The Future of STEM Scholars Initiative Welcomes 144 New Scholars in 2022

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI) is pleased to announce 144 new scholarship recipients in 2022, representing 25 states across the nation. These talented students are planning to major in nearly 20 unique STEM majors at 34 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Launched in 2020 by the American Chemistry Council (ACC), the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), The Chemours Company and the HBCU Week Foundation, FOSSI is a national chemical industry-wide program which provides $40,000 scholarships to students pursuing select degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) at HBCUs. FOSSI also provides ongoing support and resources for scholarship recipients, connecting students to leadership development, corporate matching and internship opportunities.

"From academic performance to community engagement, these 144 FOSSI scholarship recipients have clearly demonstrated their commitment to excellence," noted FOSSI Chairman, Mark Vergnano. "We are thrilled to support their HBCU education and future career aspirations, helping to eliminate financial barriers and providing mentoring and career development at our 60 sponsoring organizations," he continued.

In accepting a FOSSI scholarship, N'jya Hopkins, a future Chemistry major at Virginia State University, stated, "This scholarship has brought so much joy to my family, and I am happy that I can continue my education as a first-generation college student without any financial worries."

Jayden Christmas, a future Mechanical Engineering major at North Carolina A&T State University, noted, "The FOSSI Scholarship is so much more than a generous financial gift. Having this organization invest in my future makes me want to work harder to achieve my goals. I look forward to the mentoring and other leadership building opportunities, meeting my peers and expanding my network."

To date, FOSSI has raised more than $17 million to support over 350 students. The initiative has an ambitious goal of supporting 1000 scholars through 2025. Applications for 2022 FOSSI scholarships will open September 23.

To learn more, visit FutureofSTEMscholars.org.

About the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative

The Future of STEM Scholars Initiative was founded in 2020 by the American Chemistry Council, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, The Chemours Company, and the HBCU Week Foundation. FOSSI is a national chemical industry-wide program which provides scholarships to students pursuing degrees in relevant science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), helping to eliminate financial barriers for historically under-represented groups. Sponsored by chemical manufacturers and related industry stakeholders, FOSSI provides scholarship recipients $10,000 per year for four years and connects these students to leadership development, mentoring and internship opportunities at participating companies. Learn more at FutureofSTEMscholars.org.

View original content:

SOURCE American Chemistry Council