Data Scientist Robert D. Fuite Joins BRG's Economics & Damages Practice

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Robert D. Fuite, CFA has joined as a West Coast-based director in the firm's Economics & Damages practice. He is an applied economist and data scientist with extensive experience in litigation consulting.

"We are very pleased to have Robert join BRG," said Jeffery A. Stec, PhD, a leader of BRG's Intellectual Property practice and co-leader of its Economics & Damages community. "He is a highly regarded economist with a wide range of life sciences litigation experience and significant expertise in big data cases. He is an excellent addition to the practice."

Fuite provides economic, financial, econometric, infographic and valuation analysis to clients involved in litigation, arbitration and mediation. He investigates complex legal problems through his expertise in the fields of economics, mathematics, statistics and computer science. Fuite has overseen the design, development, assessment and audit of complex financial, economic and damage models for a wide range of clients. These models have been used in high-profile, complex litigation, valuation and class-action cases.

Fuite has testified about and successfully rebutted complex data and statistical models for clients. These cases have involved areas such as Fair Credit Reporting Act class actions, healthcare-related False Claims Act, consumer protection class actions (Telephone Consumer Protection Act) and industrial nuisance.

"I'm delighted to join BRG's deep network of disputes and investigations experts," said Fuite. "I look forward to leveraging my complex big data expertise with BRG's network to deliver significant value to clients."

Fuite holds a master's degree in economics, with a concentration in econometrics. He is a CFA charterholder and a New York Society of Security Analysts member. He has frequently guest lectured graduate economics classes in econometrics and law and economics at Hunter College in New York City.

