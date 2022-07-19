Lean Solutions Group Named Best CEO for Women and Diversity

Robert Cadena included in top rankings for both awards

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a fast growing nearshore and offshore services provider, is proud to be named as a top executive led company of Best CEO for Women and Best CEO for Diversity by Comparably. The recognition is based on current sentiment of company diversity and inclusion expressed by feedback from female and racial minority employees.

The awards are driven by an employee response survey that measured the extent to which employees across the organization reported a great workplace experience, considering inclusivity, company values and culture, and the effectiveness of its executive leadership in these areas.

Derived from 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies, the list is segmented by top 100 CEOs of small to mid-size businesses. Robert Cadena, co-founder and CEO of Lean Solutions Group, was named the 30th best CEO for diversity and 34th best CEO for women alongside other leaders of prestigious global brands including Microsoft, Adobe, HubSpot and more.

"Fostering and upholding a strong company culture that embraces diversity and inclusion throughout our company has been at the forefront of Lean Solutions Group from the beginning (10 years ago)," said Cadena. "We're excited and honored to be recognized for our cultural initiatives as we lead with empathy and embrace the voices of diverse employees. As a services organization, everything we do is centered around our people, and we will continue to cultivate an environment where all feel valued and motivated to deliver their best every day."

Comparably Awards are based on sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Rankings were determined based on a combination of questions in 20 core metrics, based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education—providing a comprehensive look for identified companies.

About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group, established in 2012 and based in Coral Springs, Florida, is a nearshore and offshore services provider with a highly scalable and flexible workforce of 7,000 employees with operations at seven satellite offices in Colombia, Guatemala, and the Philippines. Partnering with more than 500 U.S.-based companies, Lean Solutions Group's expanded service offerings include staffing, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services, all in one place. By leveraging the best talent, culture, and price that Lean Solutions provide, businesses can lower operational costs and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com.

