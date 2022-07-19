Itaú Unibanco: Virtual meeting - Results 2Q22

SÃO PAULO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2Q22 results to be disclosed soon.

Results will be published in the investor relations website on Monday, August 8th, after trading hours in Brazil and in the United States.

virtual meeting

On Tuesday 9th, we will present our 2Q22 results in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session at the end.

check out the speakers

Milton Maluhy Filho, CEO

Alexsandro Broedel, CFO

Renato Lulia Jacob, IRO

Aug 9,

starting at

9 A.M. (EDT)

Portuguese and English

register now – https://live.popcast.com.br/itau/resultados2t22/Default_eng.aspx

