HUB INTERNATIONAL NAMES ANDY PRILL REGIONAL PRESIDENT FOR NEWLY ESTABLISHED MOUNTAIN NORTHWEST REGION

CHICAGO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today the appointment of Andy Prill to HUB's Executive Management Team as the Regional President of the newly created Mountain Northwest Region. In this role, Prill will be responsible for the strategic direction, leadership and continued growth of HUB Northwest and HUB Mountain covering existing operations in Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Wyoming and Montana.

"Andy's appointment speaks to the depth of our talent, quality of our people, and our ability to create opportunities for career growth through HUB's successes," said Marc Cohen, President and CEO of HUB. "Andy has been a proven leader at HUB successfully leveraging our insurance and risk management capabilities and resources. I am confident that Andy, with the entire Mountain Northwest team, will build on our momentum of growth in the region and in our Specialty practices, including Agribusiness, Construction and Transportation."

Prill was promoted to his role of President and CEO of HUB Northwest in 2009, and from his time assuming the role, HUB Northwest experienced a revenue growth rate of more than 10% annually by taking advantage of HUB's Specialty capabilities, as well as the organization's robust property casualty, employee benefits and high net worth expertise. The momentum of expanding the region has been part of HUB's overall continued growth. Beyond the numbers, Prill and the Northwest Region have built a long-term strategic direction, with key action items focused on employee development and growth, and elevating HUB's value proposition to all stakeholders. Focused on continued expansion, Prill will prioritize future partners that align with HUB's values and specialty focus, and key geographic markets such as Portland, Oregon and Boise, Idaho, to expand the regions' foothold.

"We've always operated as "be big but be local," which has resonated with our partners and employees," said Prill. "Our growth has created opportunity for our people, and we have been strategic and thoughtful about attracting the right kind of talent and partners. In addition, we have refined the art of bringing in the right boundaryless resources and experts HUB has to offer in risk, claims, retirement, carrier relations and more throughout North America to do what is best for our customers."

Prill began his career with the largest surety company in the United States prior to transitioning to the brokerage side of the business in 1999, working with clients directly, managing surety, P&C and overall account relationships. He has also held roles of Commercial Insurance Advisor and Risk Manager, HUB Northwest Chief Sales Officer and CEO with HUB and his predecessor brokerage, Bush, Cotton and Scott, LLC, that was acquired by HUB in 2004.

Beyond his work with HUB, Prill has current and former memberships with several construction related organizations including Construction Financial Management Association, Associated General Contractors of Washington, National Association of Surety Bond Producers, Utility Contractors of Washington and Surety Association of Washington. He earned HUB's Chairman and President Awards multiple times for excellent performance in the Northwest region, which has consistently been one of the best performing regions in HUB. Prill received his bachelor's degree from Washington State University in Pullman, Washington.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

