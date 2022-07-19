Advertise With Us
Chedraui: Q2'22 Results

Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

MEXICO CITY, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chedraui is pleased to invite you to discuss our Q2'22 results.

Presented by:

Antonio Chedraui Eguía           CEO, Grupo Comercial Chedraui
Carlos Smith Mathas                CEO, Chedraui USA
Humberto Tafolla Núñez           CFO, Grupo Comercial Chedraui
Arturo Velázquez Díaz              IRO

We will publish our Q2'22 earnings release on Tuesday 26th after market hours.

Date

Wednesday, July 27th, 2022

10:00 am (EST)
9:00   am (CST)

Conference Call

Operator-assisted US toll-free dial-in number: +1 877 407 3982
Operator-assisted Mexico toll-free dial-in number: 01 800 522 0034
Operator-assisted international toll free: +1 201 493 6780

Webcast

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1560719&tp_key=20d5bec7cd

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chedraui-q222-results-301589436.html

SOURCE Grupo Chedraui

SOURCE Grupo Chedraui