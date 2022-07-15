Trending Female Pop Artist, Hazy Shea, Takes On A Unique Sound With Release of New Music "Basements"

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising queer female pop artist Hazy Shea announced the release of her newest single, Basements. This catchy and rhythmic genre-bending hit marks Hazy's sixth release since co-founding Indie label Genre 22 .

With its unparalleled upbeat melody, "Basements" blends elements of indie rock, dance-pop, and alternative r&b and transports the listener into Hazy's world of poetic heartbreak and hypnotic layers. Not one to disappoint her listeners, Hazy's latest drop is built on a foundation of her signature ambedo and rhythmic cadences, creating a unique alignment with the cheerful, optimistic instrumentals.

Produced by Project X of the Grammy award-winning powerhouse 808 Mafia and platinum producer Nico Baron of Internet Money , this track is guaranteed to be a hit with listeners as they venture into the adrenaline-filled, youthful world of spontaneity and impulse in "Basements."

Hazy started releasing music just three short months ago and quickly gained 80k monthly listeners and over 21k followers across her portfolio of social media channels that continues to climb daily.

The female pop artist's latest track, her fifth release, made it on FOUR (4) Spotify Editorial Playlists, putting her alongside artists like Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae, Olivia O'Brien, Karol G, Dua Lipa, Rosa Linn, Sabrina Carpenter, Tove Lo, Ava Max, Emeline, Zoe Wees, Yuna, Madeline The Person, Aespa.

"Basements" is available for streaming across all platforms, including Spotify , Apple Music , Youtube , and Soundcloud .

About Hazy Shea:

Hazy Shea (she/her/they) is a female pop singer, songwriter, and producer hailing from Los Angeles with a distinct and expressive melancholic edge. Hazy's subversive tunes and story-telling warps dreamscape with indie-rock and alt-pop. She evokes a visceral response in her listeners by creating a nostalgic vibe, transporting each to a specific moment in time but universal in nature. Find out more about Hazy Shea here .

