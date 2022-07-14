TMB Hires Chris Rantamaki as SVP of Original Programming

Rantamaki, formerly of Warner Bros. Discovery, and Paramount joins TMB in the newly created role, marking yet another investment in CTV and original programming for the media company
NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMB, the leading community-driven entertainment company with a global audience of over 200 million consumers, announced today the appointment of Chris Rantamaki as SVP of Original Programming. Rantamaki will oversee the development team focused on creating new and original content across TMB's portfolio of brands including FailArmy, Reader's Digest, People are Awesome, The Pet Collective, Taste of Home and Family Handyman. In his newly created role Rantamaki will report to TMB Chief Business Officer Cameron Saless. Reporting into Rantamaki will be Vice President of Digital Studio, Dee Robertson and Vice President Programming & Development for CTV, Darren Wadyko. The appointment marks yet another significant investment in original programming for the media company.
Rantamaki brings a wealth of experience to TMB, having held similar roles at Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, Eko and OZY Studios. Over his career he has overseen thousands of hours of shows including unscripted hits Ink Master, Deadliest Catch, Naked & Afraid, and Bar Rescue.
About TMB
TMB (Trusted Media Brands) is the world's leading community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 200 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands including FailArmy, Family Handyman, People Are Awesome, Reader's Digest, Taste of Home, The Healthy, and The Pet Collective, is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter, and inspires people to live big, full, fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at www.tmbi.com.
Contact:
Ernestine Belgrave
ernestine@kitehillpr.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE TMB