Rebuild SoCal Zone Podcast Dives into California's Water Crisis and Possible Solutions

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As civic and industry leaders look for solutions to California's historic drought, the Rebuild SoCal Zone Podcast launched a mini-series diving into the state's water crisis and proposed strategies for conservation and reuse.

In the first episode, host Jon Switalski speaks with Karla Nemeth, Director of the California Department of Water Resources. Nemeth discusses the role climate change plays in the drought, new emergency water regulations put forth by the State Water Resources Control Board, and efforts to recycle water.

"It has become the driest 22-year period in at least the last 1200 years… and all of this is being intensified by climate change," says Nemeth. "We are not going to conserve our way out of this drought."

In the second episode, host Marci Stanage speaks with Deven Upadhyay, Chief Operating Officer and Assistant General Manager at the Metropolitan Water District (MWD). The two discuss water reuse, the benefits of recycled water, and conservation efforts.

Upadhyay says, "Recycled water is not only safe, but it makes sense in terms of building a portfolio that ensures that future drought cycles won't require significant measures to get through." He explains that "we're already using recycled water", and emphasizes the importance of "leveraging portable reuse to create a more large-scale supply for Southern California."

MWD is partnering with the Los Angeles County Sanitation District to establish the nation's largest recycled water project, which could produce up to 150 million gallons of water daily, enough for 1.5 million people.

