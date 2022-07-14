Real Estate, Finance Attorney Austin Whitmore Joins Dallas-based McGuire, Craddock & Strother

Firm bolsters complex real estate, finance capabilities with new addition

DALLAS, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McGuire, Craddock & Strother has added depth to its real estate and finance practices with the addition of Dallas lawyer Austin C. Whitmore.

Mr. Whitmore focuses his practice on a broad array of sophisticated commercial real estate transactions throughout Texas and across the country. He has extensive experience representing clients in the acquisition, development, financing, leasing, management and divestiture of commercial real estate projects spanning multiple asset classes, including office, retail, industrial, hospitality and multifamily projects. He routinely advises clients across the industry, including REITs, private equity funds, developers and other commercial real estate owners and investors.

"With complex real estate and finance transactions, it's critically important that a legal team knows the sector, the market and the law," said firm managing partner Mark Chevallier. "Austin has the background, experience and capabilities that will make him a key member of our team."

Mr. Whitmore received his B.B.A. with a double major in economics and business management from Baylor University and his J.D. from The University of Texas School of Law where he was a member of the Texas Environmental Law Journal. Before joining the firm, he was a Senior Associate at Reed Smith LLP in Dallas.

