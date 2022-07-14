Haystack, a modern intranet platform, announces Secure Delivery to protect sensitive and proprietary internal communications

Haystack gives peace of mind to human resources and internal comms professionals

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Haystack , a new intranet with an inviting design that makes big companies feel smaller, announced Secure Delivery, a feature that deters unattributed, unauthorized sharing of sensitive information and keeps internal communications internal.

Haystack gives peace of mind to human resources and internal comms professionals (PRNewswire)

"Taking an email out of context can be disastrous. Leaking company information can be even more damaging. Organizations can now rest assured they've gone the extra mile to prevent internal communications from being shared haphazardly," said Cameron Lindsay, Haystack CEO and co-founder. "With Haystack, organizations can communicate more transparently and confidently with their internal teams and not worry that info can be copy/pasted. Our design also deters screenshots by digitally painting content with viewer-specific watermarks."

Every organization has material not meant for public consumption; Haystack's engineers designed a system that requires authentication before certain content is viewable. From financial documents, executive memos, fundraising announcements, HR policy updates or news about mergers and acquisitions, Haystack's proprietary technology provides company leaders with reassurance they've taken every measure to prevent sensitive material from being shared outside approved channels. Secure Delivery also makes it virtually impossible for employees to share accidentally since sensitive communications are clearly designated as such.

Secure Delivery is the latest innovation from Haystack, a platform that functions as a hub where employees receive important announcements, discover knowledge about the company, and connect with their coworkers. The company achieved SOC 2 Type 2 & ISO 27001 compliance in 2022, extending reassurance to hiring managers and executives that private information, including data, is being handled with the highest level of security and care. Haystack's focus on security was inspired by co-founder Haibo Zhao's product-thinking at Snapchat and Google.

On average, up to 98% of employees at Haystack's early adopters like Chime, nerdwallet and Novo use Haystack every month for interoffice communication, knowledge management and more. For more information, visit HaystackTeam.com.

About Haystack

Haystack is a modern intranet platform that makes big companies feel smaller. Mid-market and large enterprises rely on Haystack for secure internal communications, to share organizational knowledge and to build community. Founded in 2019, Haystack is based in Los Angeles. For more information, visit HaystackTeam.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Haystack