S2W Presented a Paper on Dark Web Language Analysis at the World's Most Prestigious Natural Language Processing (NLP) Conference, NAACL

S2W's paper analyzing the language of the dark web, "Shedding New Light on the Language of the Dark Web," has been published

Collected and analyzed dark web data to analyze the language used on the dark web and compare it with the language used on the general web to identify linguistic differences

Contributed to the promotion of dark web research by creating a model that classifies dark web documents into 10 categories and discloses the learning data used

SEOUL, South Korea, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data intelligence company S2W (S2W, CEO Sangduk Suh, https://s2w.inc/) participated in the world's most prestigious natural language processing society, NAACL 2022 (Annual Conference of the North American Chapter of the Association for Computational Linguistics) to present its paper on the analysis of language used on the dark web.

S2W's paper was recognized for its value among a number of papers and was accompanied by an oral presentation at one of the main sessions. The paper was jointly conducted by S2W and KAIST (Professor Shin Seung-won).

Through this study, S2W collected and analyzed dark web data to compare and analyze the language used on the dark web and the language used on the general web, revealing how language use differs. S2W also created a model for classifying dark web documents into 10 categories and contributed to promoting dark web research by disclosing the learning data used to create this classification model.

The S2W R&D Center said, "By classifying and organizing vast amounts of data to closely analyze the language used only on the dark web, industry insiders can continue to research and utilize dark web language to enhance their expertise."

S2W is a leading company in the data intelligence industry and has been continuously fostering and supporting human resources in the R&D field, achieving great results one after another. In addition to the presentation of the NAACL, S2W researchers have published research results on virtual currency analysis, dark web analysis, phishing information collection, and hacking techniques at the World Association of Security, NDSS (2019).

"This NAACL presentation is not just a paper, but will ultimately lead to a positive change in creating a safer world by preventing and quickly coping with cybercrime," said Sanguk Suh, CEO of S2W. "We plan to focus on meeting global customers and raising global brand awareness."

About S2W

S2W is a data intelligence company established mainly by KAIST network security researchers in 2018. It has dark web and cryptocurrency self-analysis technology and is an official partner of INTERPOL. It provides a multi-domain data integration analysis solution in response to cyber threats that are difficult to detect. Currently, S2W's Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) service is being used in various industries, including public, financial, manufacturing, and telecommunications, as well as e-commerce, games, and virtual asset transactions.

