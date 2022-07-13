National CORE Named a LEED Power Builder for Fourth Consecutive Year

One of 12 U.S. Developers, and Only Nonprofit, to Earn LEED Certification on at Least 75% of Construction in 2021

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) has recognized National CORE as a LEED Homes Power Builder. National CORE is once again the only nonprofit developer to be named on the exclusive list. The distinction is awarded to developers and builders who achieved LEED certification on more than 75% of their construction in the prior year.

National CORE currently has more than a dozen new affordable housing communities in development and construction, representing thousands of affordable apartment homes. All of its developments currently under construction will be all-electric, near-zero net energy, and anticipated to achieve LEED Homes certification at the Gold level or higher.

"National CORE's continued presence among the nation's most-sustainable developers, both affordable and market-rate, is a testament to our team's commitment to forward-thinking planning, development, and construction," said National CORE Director of Sustainable Design Tim Kohut. "That commitment is demonstrated each and every year in the work we do."

As the first developer to sign the American Institute of Architects' (AIA) 2030 Commitment, National CORE prioritizes energy-efficiency and sustainability in each apartment home it builds and owns. These values, put into action, are making a difference.

Across its existing portfolio, National CORE continues to do its part by prioritizing water conservation and energy efficiency through dedicated maintenance and capital improvements. Since 2013, National CORE has saved approximately 435 million gallons of water through turf removal, irrigation redesign, installing drought-tolerant landscape, replacing plumbing fixtures, and installing toilet leak sensors. Meanwhile, National CORE has installed nearly 12 megawatts of photovoltaic (PV) solar panels on 54 existing communities, dramatically reducing energy use.

Since 2015, the total carbon dioxide (CO2) footprint from National CORE's common areas has decreased by 1.26 million pounds (57,152 metric tons), even as the nonprofit built nearly 20 new affordable communities. This carbon reduction is equivalent to planting 40,645 trees or taking 154 vehicles, which drive 12,000 miles per year, off the road.

To read the full USGBC press release on the 2022 LEED Homes Awards, please visit: U.S. Green Building Council Announces Recipients of 2022 LEED Homes Awards | U.S. Green Building Council (usgbc.org)

For more information about National CORE, visit: www.nationalcore.org

Media Contact: Jill Van Balen, jvanbalen@nationalcore.org (909) 204-3434

