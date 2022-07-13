Hashdex Leads Index-Tracking Crypto ETP Fundraising in the First Half of 2022

Firm's Exchange Traded Products replicating crypto-asset indexes have raised more than US$117 million year-to-date

Hashdex's HASH11 offering currently has second largest number of shareholders out of all ETFs on the B3

NEW YORK and RIO DE JANEIRO and ZURICH, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hashdex , a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced its crypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) that track crypto multi-asset indices attracted US$117.9 million from global investors in the first half of 2022. The figure is more than all of Hashdex's competitors combined when comparing fundraising for crypto multi-asset ETPs, according to data compiled from Bloomberg. The full Hashdex report and methodology can be found here .

(PRNewsfoto/Hashdex) (PRNewswire)

Hashdex currently offers six ETFs on the Brazilian stock exchange (B3) that track cryptocurrency indices, including HASH11, which replicates the Nasdaq Crypto Index™ (NCI™), an index co-developed by Hashdex to benchmark the institutionally investable crypto market. The product has already established itself as the second-largest ETF to date on B3 in number of investors across all asset classes, with more than 150,000 investors, and has attracted more than US$80 million in the first half of 2022.

"We are pleased with the trust investors placed in our products. This result reveals the effort of our work to offer investors worldwide the best investment strategies for the crypto assets market through safe and regulated vehicles across multiple segments of the crypto ecosystem," said Samir Kerbage, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Hashdex. "Despite the current challenges within the market, we continue to see increased levels of interest and investments in our products from both existing and new investors, confirming our belief that crypto assets are here to stay and that investors are leveraging this market downturn to position themselves for the long term."

Today's announcement builds on Hashdex's ongoing international expansion through both innovative product launches and industry-leading talent. The firm recently launched its first European product, the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP, on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SIX: HASH SW. The ETP tracks the Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe™ (NCIE™), an index designed to measure the performance of the overall digital asset market while remaining reflective of the ETP listing standards at specified European exchanges. The NCIE™ was specifically designed to be dynamic in nature, broadly representative of the market, and readily trackable by European institutional investors. Hashdex's European presence is overseen by Managing Director and Head of Europe Laurent Kssis and European Senior Sales and Distribution Manager Benjamin Ittah, both of whom joined the firm this year, as well as Dramane Meite, Head of Product for New Markets.

The firm continues to deliver on its mission of providing global investors with access to the evolving crypto ecosystem, having recently launched DEFI11, the world's first decentralized finance ETF, WEB11, the first pure-play Web 3.0 ETF, and META11 ETF, which provides investors with diverse exposure to leading crypto assets in the blockchain culture and entertainment industry.

About Hashdex

Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto asset management. Hashdex's simple and secure financial products invite innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex's mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to build pathways to prosperity by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. The firm co-developed the Nasdaq Crypto Index™ (NCI™) with Nasdaq to provide global investors with a reliable benchmark for the crypto asset class. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world's first crypto ETFs and other innovative products, enabling over 260,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. For more information visit www.hashdex.com or follow Hashdex on Twitter or LinkedIn .

Media Contacts:

Kendal Till/Josh Gerth

Dukas Linden Public Relations

Hashdex@DLPR.com

Jack S. Song

Hashdex

jack.song@hashdex.com

Disclaimer:

This document qualifies as advertisement within the meaning of article 68 of the Swiss Financial Services Act and/or article 95 of the Swiss Financial Services Ordinance and is not a prospectus, basic information sheet (BIB) or a key information document (KID). Any prospectus (in connection with an offer to the public or admission to trading) and/or any BIB or KID (for a product which was meant to be offered to retail clients), in each case if applicable and/or available, of financial instruments described in herein, from the date of its publication (which may be before, on or after the date of this document) and subject to applicable securities laws, is available from Hashdex AG.

This material express Hashdex's opinion for informational purposes only and does not consider the investment objectives, financial situation or individual needs of one or a particular group of investors. We recommend consulting specialized professionals for investment decisions. Investors are advised to carefully read the prospectus or regulations before investing their funds. The information and conclusions contained in this material may be changed at any time, without prior notice. This material may not be copied, reproduced or distributed without the prior and express agreement of Hashdex. For more information, consult our commercial area.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq Crypto Index™, NCI™, Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe™ and NCIE™ are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF and Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP (the "Products") have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Products are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations.THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCTS.

Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security, digital asset or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or digital asset or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

© 2022. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hashdex