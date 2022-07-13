Brii Biosciences Appoints Dr. Susannah Cantrell as Chief Business Officer

Strategic executive hire adds to Company's global leadership team and positions the Company for continued growth

DURHAM, N.C.and BEIJING, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio" or the "Company", stock code: 2137.HK) a multi-national company developing innovative therapies for diseases with significant unmet medical needs and large public health burdens, today announced the appointment of Susannah Cantrell, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer. Dr. Cantrell brings with her more than 20 years of healthcare and biotechnology industry experience spanning global pipeline strategy, sales, operations, marketing and new product commercialization.

"We're very pleased to welcome Susannah to our expanding global team at Brii Bio," said Zhi Hong, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brii Bio. "As an accomplished industry executive with a record of success leading international teams with strategic vision and planning to drive long-term pipeline and commercial growth, Susannah will be an invaluable addition to the Company as we work to expand and prioritize our public health-inspired clinical programs for patients in need around the world."

Most recently, Dr. Cantrell served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer at Second Genome, overseeing all aspects of operations across the growing company, including R&D, finance and facilities, among other key functions. Prior to that, she was Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Tricida, where she established and built a high-performing U.S.-focused commercial organization. Dr. Cantrell also previously held the role of Vice President and Head of Global Commercial Strategy and Marketing Oncology at Gilead Sciences where she was instrumental in leading and growing the Company's oncology and inflammation businesses from 2011 to 2019. She also held various senior level and sales and marketing positions early on in her career at global pharmaceutical giants, Genentech/Roche and GlaxoSmithKline. Dr. Cantrell holds a B.A. in Biology from Westminster College and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

"I'm excited to join Brii Bio's passionate and driven team of top leaders from across the industry at this pivotal stage of growth for the organization, and I look forward to contributing my own expertise and passion as we work together to translate promising science into meaningful solutions for patients facing significant infectious disease or CNS health burdens around the world," said Susannah Cantrell, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer of Brii Bio.

About Brii Bio

Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio", stock code: 2137.HK) is a biotechnology company based in China and the United States committed to advancing therapies for significant infectious diseases, such as hepatitis B, COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, multi-drug resistant (MDR) or extensive drug resistant (XDR) gram-negative infections, and other illnesses, such as the central nervous system (CNS) diseases, which have significant public health burdens in China and worldwide. For more information, visit www.briibio.com.

