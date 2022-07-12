Unchained Labs likes it hot, launches new isothermal applications on Uncle!

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tool for the job, launched new isothermal applications for biologics and gene therapies on its Uncle platform today. Uncle is the gold standard for measuring protein and AAV stability and with these new applications, it's hands down the best tool out there for running isothermal stability studies – stressing out proteins and AAVs at the same temperature for days, weeks or months.

When it's time for researchers to decide which protein, AAV or formulation to bet the farm on, the frontrunners need to sweat it out at elevated temperatures for longer periods of time. Uncle has them covered using only 9 μL of each sample, sealed up tight in Uncle's consumable the Uni, with no leaking or evaporation. Samples can be held at temperature for up to 7 solid days while Uncle measures unfolding with full spectrum fluorescence, aggregation events with static light scattering and size and polydispersity using dynamic light scattering. Labs that don't want their Uncle tied up for days can use the "out-of-the-box" application. Unis filled with samples are stored in an incubator, brought to Uncle for quick measurements, the data is added to the experiment and then Uncle is back in action for others to use.

"Uncle is the biologics and gene therapy stability tool that just keeps on giving," said Taegen Clary, SVP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "Uncle has always been the best choice for thermal ramp experiments with its best-in-class fluorescence and light scattering capabilities combined with a consumable that uses tiny amounts of samples while keeping them sealed up and safe. We're psyched that our team was able to leverage all that's awesome about Uncle to make isothermal stability experiments a cinch for researchers to manage and provide them with more and better data than ever before."

