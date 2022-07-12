SPOT RECOGNIZED ON SELLING POWER'S 50 BEST COMPANIES TO SELL FOR LIST

2022 List Highlights 50 Companies That Lead the Charge in True Selling Power, Post Pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot, one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in North America, is proud to be recognized on Selling Power's 50 Best Companies to Sell For list for a fourth consecutive year.

Capital Center Building (PRNewswire)

Selling Power's 50 Best Companies to Sell For annual list includes 50 of the most deserving sales companies in the United States. The list, which will be published in the July/August 2022 issue of Selling Power magazine, includes companies leading the charge in perseverance and determination despite facing the worst inflationary period in decades.

"At Spot, everything we do goes back to our people. Their dedication and energy are unmatched," said Andrew Elsener, Co-founder of Spot. "This recognition once again exhibits how our passionate and proven team delivers for their customers, on time, every time."

Spot has grown to more than 500 employees across its locations in Indianapolis, Tempe, and Charlotte and has further plans for expansion into Tampa in Q3 of this year. Spot recently announced the expansion of its Indianapolis presence with an additional downtown office. Together these expansions will accommodate Spot's continued growth and plans to create more than 400 new jobs, nearly doubling its size.

"As companies are facing economic headwinds sales organizations are sharpening their focus on sales talent. The Best Companies to Sell For have mastered the alignment of people, processes, and technologies and created a sales organization that excels in hiring, onboarding, training, and compensation of their sales representatives. What attracts salespeople to work for these leading organizations is their great culture, their commitment to diversity, and their steady support of the sales team by servant leadership that focuses on creating customer value and a meaningful work environment that offers unlimited opportunities to win," says Gerhard Gschwandtner, founder and CEO of Selling Power. "These companies aim at a higher level of professionalism and trust, which in turn leads to increased sales and a lower turnover of the sales force" Gschwandtner continued.

Selling Power's research team created a thorough application where they gathered data across four key areas:

Company Overview

Compensation and Benefits

Hiring, Sales Training & Sales Enablement

Diversity and Inclusion

Companies were ranked in each of the categories above to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research, and Selling Power continues to revise and refine the approach each year. The companies included are a mix of sizes ranging from medium to enterprise.

You can view the full list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2022 here: LINK

To learn more about Spot's open positions, visit spotinc.com/careers, and to learn more about open tech positions, visit Spot's technology company, Red Technologies, at redtms.com/careers.

About Spot

As one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in North America, Spot is built on relationships, combining 24/7 support with a proven, passionate, and dedicated team of logistics professionals. Spot provides custom, tailored logistics solutions for shipping challenges through relentless effort, industry knowledge , and advanced technologies. Established in 2009 with the vision that there is a better way to move freight, Spot has more than 500 employees across its U.S. locations in Indianapolis, Charlotte, and Tempe. For more information, visit Spot's website at spotinc.com and follow Spot on social media: Facebook (Spot), Twitter (SpotFreight), LinkedIn (Spot Freight), Instagram (spotfreight), and TikTok (spotfreight).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brandon Evans

Communications Manager

bevans@spotinc.com | 317.550.7100

Spot Logo (PRNewsfoto/Spot Freight) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spot Freight