iOffice + SpaceIQ Expands Leadership Team to Support Growth

Seasoned Executives Build on the Company's Acceleration to Address the $19B Workplace and Asset Technology Market

ATLANTA, GA, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iOffice + SpaceIQ, the global workplace technology company, today announced continued investment in executive leadership with the appointment of Tara Baker as Chief Financial Officer, Meg Swanson as Chief Marketing Officer, Dan DeRosa as Chief Product Officer, Carol Howard as Chief People Officer, and Carla Nichols as Chief Customer Officer. This expansion of the leadership team follows the appointment of CEO Brandon Holden.

These additions will drive the company's next chapter of high global growth with the industry's most comprehensive workplace experience and asset management portfolio. Workspaces are undergoing tremendous change to accommodate flexible workforces which has increased the criticality of coordinated space, asset, and maintenance management. In response, industry advisory firms predict workplace and asset software spending to rise to $19B by 2025.

"We hear the need from customers for data, guidance and intuitive solutions as they work toward creating exceptional employee experiences in context of evolving hybrid workplaces. I am thrilled to have our expanded leadership team to work alongside our customers and lead the industry in breaking new ground in workplace technology," said Brandon Holden, Chief Executive Officer of iOffice + SpaceIQ.

The expanded leadership team brings a deep customer experience focus that will accelerate solutions to help organizations evolve their real estate and critical asset strategies.

In her role as Chief Financial Officer, Tara Baker will steward the company's long-term financial performance and value creation, focusing on digital transformation. Baker brings more than 25 years of transformational operations and financial management experience to the company. She has led high growth in senior financial leadership and consulting positions at global leaders Forcepoint, Vaco, and KPMG.

Meg Swanson joins as Chief Marketing Officer running brand leadership, market activation, customer marketing, and digital strategy. Swanson has more than 20 years of technology marketing experience with an emphasis on software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. She has led high-performance teams at IBM, AffiniPay, and Accruent in addition to cloud, fintech, security, and built environment organizations.

Dan DeRosa joins as Chief Product Officer with more than 30 years of product management, corporate development, and technology alliances experience with companies such as BeyondTrust, Sage Software, ADP, Dell SecureWorks, and AT&T. DeRosa has a strong track record of building high-growth organizations that deliver consistent value and will focus on enhancing product offerings to provide the company's more than 2M users with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Carol Howard joins as Chief People Officer as part of the company's people-first mindset. Howard has fostered strong company cultures, diversity and inclusivity, and teams that drive innovation throughout her more than 25 years of experience. She brings an extensive hiring and retention track record within fast-growing technology companies including leading human and people resources at Abrigo, Khorus, and Lombardi Software.

Carla Nichols joins as Chief Customer Officer. Having led customer-facing teams for three decades, including 15 years scaling SaaS start-ups, Nichols will use her expertise to expand the organization's professional services, customer support, and success teams. As a customer experience leader, she has led high-growth technology companies to deliver strong customer satisfaction and retention in leadership roles at Keap, PatientPop, Smarsh, and Accenture.

This leadership team joins previously announced Chief Technical Officer Gary Reinersman and Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Longoria.

iOffice + SpaceIQ merged in August 2021 following acquisition by global private equity leader Thoma Bravo. The combined organization provides comprehensive workplace experience, strategic planning, and operations capabilities that enable businesses to achieve operational excellence while supporting employee well-being and engagement. To learn more and view leadership profiles, visit iofficecorp.com/leadership.

About iOffice + SpaceIQ:

iOffice + SpaceIQ empowers how tomorrow will work, helping employees and companies adapt and thrive to produce better outcomes for the world. Our smart workplace technology enables over 10,000 organizations in 85 countries to improve business performance through intuitive, people-first space planning and operations. More than 2M end users rely on iOffice + SpaceIQ platforms to optimize more than 2B square feet of space valued at more than $64B, maintain mission-critical assets, and enhance how people interact with the workplace. Explore the capabilities at www.iofficecorp.com and www.spaceiq.com.

Media Contacts

Erin Sevitz

erin.sevitz@spaceiq.com

Magenta Associates

Simon Iatrou

905-242-7682

simon@magentaassociates.co

View original content:

SOURCE iOFFICE + SpaceIQ