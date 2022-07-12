Advertise With Us
Invesco Ltd. Announces June 30, 2022 Assets Under Management

Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago

ATLANTA, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,390.4 billion, a decrease of 4.2% versus previous month-end. The firm experienced net long-term outflows of $3.9 billion in the month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $0.7 billion and money market net inflows were $15.0 billion. AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns which decreased AUM by $68 billion. Reinvested distributions increased AUM by $1.6 billion and FX decreased AUM by $6.9 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through June 30 were $1,457.2 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through June 30 were $989.2 billion.

(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)
Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

June 30, 20221

$1,390.4

$644.8

$309.1

$72.9

$164.0

$199.6

May 31, 2022

$1,451.6

$705.4

$315.1

$75.0

$149.1

$207.0

April 30, 2022

$1,476.1

$703.6

$313.2

$73.6

$176.0

$209.7

March 31, 2022

$1,555.9

$780.0

$323.9

$79.5

$162.0

$210.5

Active2

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

June 30, 20221

$957.9

$287.5

$270.6

$72.0

$164.0

$163.8

May 31, 2022

$982.1

$315.3

$275.8

$74.0

$149.1

$167.9

April 30, 2022

$1,006.8

$314.6

$273.8

$72.6

$176.0

$169.8

March 31, 2022

$1,042.7

$347.9

$283.3

$78.5

$162.0

$171.0

Passive2

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

June 30, 20221

$432.5

$357.3

$38.5

$0.9

$0.0

$35.8

May 31, 2022

$469.5

$390.1

$39.3

$1.0

$0.0

$39.1

April 30, 2022

$469.3

$389.0

$39.4

$1.0

$0.0

$39.9

March 31, 2022

$513.2

$432.1

$40.6

$1.0

$0.0

$39.5

1 

Preliminary – subject to adjustment.

2

Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign
exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive
AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Greg Ketron

404-724-4299


Matt Seitz

404-439-4853 

Media Relations Contact:

Graham Galt

404-439-3070 

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-ltd-announces-june-30-2022-assets-under-management-301584991.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

