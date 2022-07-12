FOTO® Patient Outcomes Surpasses 125 Clinical Research Studies

FOTO advances the physical therapy profession as its outcomes data has been used in 127 studies published in peer-reviewed journals over the last 30 years.

PITTSBURGH, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health announced today that its rehabilitation outcomes management system, FOTO® Patient Outcomes, has been used in the 127th clinical research study published in a peer-reviewed medical and rehabilitation journal.

(PRNewsfoto/Net Health Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Since its founding in 1992, FOTO has been putting patient-reported outcomes data to work for the benefit of the physical therapy profession. Over this time, the FOTO database, providing patient-reported outcomes data and predictive analytics, has been regularly utilized by researchers from top U.S. and international academic universities as well as industrial leaders in healthcare research.

These research efforts have led to improvements in, and an enhanced understanding of, rehabilitation therapy and have been an essential part of FOTO's effort to support the future of healthcare and reimbursement, as well as to drive accountability and meaningful change throughout physical therapy.

"From the very beginning, we've tried to encourage researchers to use our data for the betterment of the physical therapy profession," said Al Amato who, with Ben Johnston, co-founded FOTO®. "We have been in the forefront from the very beginning in supporting outcomes research not only in our internal staff, but anyone else who has a valid research question."

At the Forefront of Data-Based Benchmarking and Research

Today, FOTO® continues to be the leading innovator in rehabilitation therapy patient outcomes and analytics, providing front-line clinicians with accurate patient benchmarking against their professional peers nationwide using both modern science (e.g., FOTO®, PROMIS) and traditional measures (e.g., Oswestry, DASH).

Since its founding, more than 35 million patient assessments have been completed using FOTO® measures, with assessments currently performed by more than 24,000 clinicians in 13,000-plus clinics across all 50 U.S. states.

This vast compilation of data, documented during everyday practice, makes it possible for FOTO® to provide rehab therapists with real-time information on treatment effectiveness and efficiency, enabling them to manage quality of care metrics, engage in alternative pay-for-performance reimbursement methods, track patient satisfaction, and market their successes.

On a broader scale, this data – which powers FOTO's machine learning predictive analytics models – also allows FOTO® to support the future of healthcare as a resource for researchers, insurers, policy makers, and care providers. Studies using FOTO® data – again, this includes 127 studies published in peer-reviewed journals, including eight so far in 2022 – have spotlighted the overall effectiveness of rehab therapy care models while continuing to drive meaningful change throughout the rehab therapy profession.

Clinical and measurement science research examining FOTO's robust-national database has supported a wide variety of topics such as:

Associations between telerehabilitation and outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic;

Efficient screening for fear of movement in outpatient settings;

The impact of physical therapy residency or fellowship education on clinical outcomes for patients with musculoskeletal conditions;

Associations between interim patient-reported outcome measures and functional status at discharge from rehabilitation for non-specific lumbar impairments; and

Implications of practice setting on clinical outcomes and efficiency of care in the delivery of physical therapy services.

For a full listing of all published studies that have utilized outcome data provided by FOTO®, including those listed above, visit https://fotoinc.com/peer-reviewed-articles.

About Net Health

Net Health's mission is to harness data for human health. Net Health solutions are trusted in more than 23,000 facilities across the continuum of care. Our EHR software enables caregivers and their organizations to engage effectively with patients, streamline documentation, staff efficiently, secure maximum appropriate reimbursement and maintain regulatory compliance. Our unique approach to analytics seamlessly presents insights in clinical and operational workflows to improve care and business performance. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com .

About FOTO Patient Outcomes

FOTO Patient Outcomes is a predictive outcomes management system that captures and reports nationally benchmarked, risk-adjusted comparisons based on data collected from more than 10 million completed patient episodes. The FOTO system compares treatment effectiveness, efficiency and satisfaction in real time to improve patient care and facilitate clinician growth. FOTO Patient Outcomes is a certified MIPS QCDR, and its measures are NQF-endorsed and recognized by CMS for Medicare compliance. For more information, visit www.fotoinc.com.

