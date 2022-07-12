Batteries Plus Mid-Year Growth Highlights Increased Demand for Energy Supply Products

New Market Presence and Franchise Partners Bring Leading Battery Retailer to More Consumer than Ever

HARTLAND, Wis., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus , the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and phone repair franchise, entered into the year utilizing the expertise and forward-thinking strategy that lead to system-wide success in 2021. And while many may have considered surpassing the metrics of a record-breaking year for the franchise to be lofty, the Batteries Plus team has reached the end of the second quarter on an expansion course that has exceeded even their own expectations for 2022.

The past three months have seen 8 deals signed for 19 new locations throughout the country. For reference, this places the brand at 37 signed agreements and 18 total openings for 2022 thus far. In line with the company's projection to have over 740 units in full operations by years end, with an aim of 60 such units stemming from efforts this year alone.

In large part, the brand's increased presence has been a result of their efforts to break ground in new markets. An ongoing mission the franchise holds close to heart as a means of providing essential tools and supplies to the families and individuals that need them, on as far-reaching a scale as can be achieved. The second quarter alone saw Batteries Plus open the doors of the first locations in Vermont, California, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Missouri, Texas, Kansas, and Florida.

"Interest in the franchise opportunities available with Batteries Plus has never been higher," said Joe Malmuth, Vice President of Franchise Development and Relations for Batteries Plus. "Both existing franchise partners and prospective candidates are vying to take advantage of our needs-based products, hoping to build and/or diversify their portfolio with a brand that has a proven track record of riding out market volatility."

Quarter two in particular has been met with a variety of instances that have served to make Batteries Plus a larger part of the national conversation. The arrivals of hurricane season and rolling summer blackouts have sent consumers flocking to their local franchise location(s) for emergency preparedness and energy supplies. While continued navigation of supply chain shortages and inflationary woes have highlighted the significance of the brand's product and sourcing departments, who have worked closely with franchise owners to ensure the shelves of local Batteries Plus location remain stocked and ready to cater to consumer demands.

Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130. And for the 29th year in a row, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, climbing 69 spots over last year's rank.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

