AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 184 Assets in the Second Quarter 2022

DUBLIN, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE: AER) has announced its major business transactions during the second quarter 2022:

Signed 125 lease agreements, including 11 widebody aircraft, 43 narrowbody aircraft, 2 regional jets, 32 engines and 37 helicopters.





Completed 16 purchases for 13 aircraft (including 9 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft and 1 Airbus A220 aircraft for AerCap's owned aircraft portfolio and 3 aircraft for AerCap's managed aircraft portfolio), 1 engine and 2 helicopters.





Executed 43 sale transactions for 27 aircraft (including 1 Airbus A320 Family aircraft, 2 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft, 2 Airbus A330s, 3 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, 5 Boeing 737NGs, 6 Boeing 767-300ERs and 1 Boeing 747-400F from AerCap's owned aircraft portfolio and 7 aircraft from AerCap's managed aircraft portfolio), 12 engines and 4 helicopters.

