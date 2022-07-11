Yardi Launches CoworkingCafe.Com

Creates the very first end-to-end coworking solution for flex operators and owners

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yardi® suite of coworking and flex space tools expands today with the launch of CoworkingCafe.com and the acquisition of CoworkingMag.com . Operators of coworking and flex space can take advantage of Yardi's market leading lead generation, as well as a new feature to allow real-time bookings for conference rooms and private offices. When combined with Yardi Kube for coworking operations and accounting, Yardi has the very first end-to-end coworking solution for flex operators and owners.

CoworkingCafe: For Operators & Occupiers

CoworkingCafe.com publishes coworking and flex locations across the country, including real-time availability, amenities and packages, photographs, floor plans and even 360-degree videos. The sleek design offers a seamless experience for researching and booking workspaces, all in one app. From an extensive selection of top coworking brands, users can book and pay for a desk, office, meeting room or a complete office package in just a few clicks. CoworkingCafe.com joins the five existing Yardi commercial listing platforms, CommercialCafe, CommercialSearch, PropertyShark, 42Floors, and Point2, all of which now show coworking availability alongside traditional commercial listings. Together, these sites attract 2 million monthly visits and generate 300,000 high quality leads per year.

Coworking operators can now manage inventory, marketing collateral, availability and pricing from a centralized dashboard, while workspaces are marketed across the entire listings network. Yardi Kube clients have the added advantage of managing marketing collateral and availability natively, along with operations, accounting, customer contracts, communications, data and Wi-Fi – a single, connected, end-to-end solution.

"With the launch of CoworkingCafe, we are excited to help consumers find and book office space, while helping operators increase revenue," said Rob Teel, senior vice president at Yardi.

CoworkingMag Joins the Team

Yardi also announces its recent acquisition of CoworkingMag.com , the go-to source for coworking news and trends. CoworkingMag consistently ranks among the top results for coworking-related searches for locations in the U.S. This addition enhances the power of the Yardi listings network and boosts both visibility and leads for all coworking clients.

"The acquisition of CoworkingMag accelerates our efforts with its strong online presence and our Kube clients benefit from an expanded audience for their availabilities," Teel added. "Together, these products provide unmatched value both to consumers and operators."

The Complete Coworking Platform: Yardi Kube

Yardi Kube is the most powerful coworking management software on the market, bringing automation, flexibility, and ease to workspace management. The all-in-one platform handles everything from listing and booking coworking spaces — complete with mobile app — to day-to-day operations management and even automates the sales process from lead generation to proposal and execution. For more information about how CoworkingCafe and Yardi Kube streamline operations and increase revenue, contact us/book a demo today.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

