President Director Sunarso Named as The Best 'SME Banker of the Year' by The Asset Triple A

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank BRI (IDX: BBRI) has received two international awards from The Asset Triple A in Singapore on July 6, 2022. Sunarso, President Director of BRI, received The Best 'SME Banker of the Year' while BRI, the only Indonesian bank awarded, was named as 'The Best Treasury & Working Capital – SME'.

Other award winners included Lay Hua So, Managing Director and Head of Group Transaction Banking of UOB; and Makoto Hasegawa, Head of Transaction Banking BNP Paribas Japan, as 'Transaction Banker of the Year'. Chintan Shah, APAC Head of Cash Management at Deutsche Bank; Yvonne Yiu, Regional Co-Head of Global Liquidity and Cash Management at HSBC APAC; and Erin Huang, China Head of Cash Management at Deutsche Bank were awarded 'Cash Management of the Year'.

Sunarso has dedicated the awards to all BRI employees, who have given their best performance and contributed a lot to Indonesia, as well as BRI's MSME customers who are the backbone of the Indonesian economy. "MSME customers in Indonesia need to be educated and informed rather than advocacy. Therefore, everything we have done and will do are focused on empowering and educating", said Sunarso.

The awards were obtained through assessment by credible external parties and several stages prior to being interviewed by Chito Santiago and Darryl Yu, Executive Editor and Deputy Editor of The Asset.

In March 2022, BRI's credit distribution reached IDR 1,075.93 trillion or grew 7.43% yoy, higher than national amount of 6.65%. Loan distribution to MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) grew 13.55%, the consumer segment grew 4.56%, and the small and medium segment grew 3.96%.

BRI's MSME loan portfolio grew 9.24% yoy, from IDR 826.85 trillion in March 2021 to IDR 903.29 trillion in March 2022, making the proportion of MSME loans compared to BRI's total loans to 83.95% and expected to be 85% in 2024.

BRI's focus on empowering MSMEs during the pandemic recorded a net profit of IDR 12.22 trillion. At the end of Q1 2022, BRI's assets reached IDR 1,650.28 trillion.

Putting more focus on MSMEs, BRI aspires to become 'The Most Valuable Banking Group in Southeast Asia and Champion of Financial Inclusion' by 2025.

