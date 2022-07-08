Children's Cancer Research Fund Seeking 60,000 Cyclists to Help 'Kick Cancer's Butt' During Great Cycle Challenge USA This September

Cyclists of all ages and abilities can register now at GreatCycleChallenge.com to help raise millions for childhood cancer research during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

MINNEAPOLIS, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a goal of raising $10 million dollars to fight childhood cancer, Children's Cancer Research Fund launches its eighth straight Great Cycle Challenge USA this September. Registration is officially open and cyclists of all ages and abilities, on one wheel or more, outdoors or in, can register online now at GreatCycleChallenge.com.

Great Cycle Challenge Community Gathers for Twin Cities Group Ride (PRNewswire)

Every year, more than 15,000 American children are diagnosed with the disease and it's the leading cause of death by illness in children. In seven years, the Great Cycle Challenge USA community of 440,000 riders from all 50 states have pedaled more than 29.7 million miles while raising more than $52 million in support of research to develop better treatments and find a cure for childhood cancer. Among the leading pediatric cancer centers benefitting from these funds are the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Texas Children's Hospital, University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital and more.

"The community of Great Cycle Challenge USA riders has been growing for eight years – we have riders in every state in the country," said Daniel Gumnit, CEO, Children's Cancer Research Fund. "We're so grateful for these riders for raising awareness and funds for better, safer cancer treatments for kids. Without them, researchers wouldn't be able to move lifesaving work forward."

Participation Made Easy

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. During the month, participants set personal mileage and fundraising goals and ask their friends, family and colleagues to sponsor them. They can ride as part of a team or individually. They accumulate miles where and when it is convenient for them, as well as create or join group rides in their communities. If you are an indoor cyclist, those miles count just as much as those captured outdoors on a bike.

Mileage and fundraising are made simple with the Great Cycle Challenge app, or miles can be recorded with MapMyRide or Strava. And riders who register now for the Challenge through July 28 at GreatCycleChallenge.com will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a Trek® bike valued at $4,429.

Returning in 2022: GCC Champions Program

This year, 450 cyclists have been selected as great Cycle Challenge Champions, serving as ambassadors for the event. GCC Champions will help raise awareness for fundraiser as well as host group rides in their area, helping to bring riders together in their communities.

About Great Cycle Challenge

Great Cycle Challenge USA encourages cyclists across the United States to challenge themselves and set their own personal riding goals in September to fight kids' cancer. Riders fundraise to save lives and give kids the brighter future they deserve. For more information, visit GreatCycleChallenge.com.

About Children's Cancer Research Fund

Children's Cancer Research Fund invests in groundbreaking research that is leading to better treatments and cures for children with cancer. Since 1981, CCRF supporters have funded research that has revolutionized the way childhood cancer is treated worldwide. Visit ChildrensCancer.org or call 888-422-7348 to learn more.

