Skout's Honor Adds Animal Supply Co. to Distributor Roster

New Partnership Reinforces Coverage to Support More Pet Specialty Retailers

Nationwide!

OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skout's Honor, the award-winning pet specialty brand that has become known for its life-changing pet essentials, today announced that it has added Animal Supply Co. (ASC) as a new distribution partner.

Skout's Honor Pet Supply Co. (PRNewswire)

This recent partnership will enable Skout's Honor to maintain and expand upon its growing business and reinforce its ability to service thousands of pet specialty retailers across the US. ASC is a fast-growing company, servicing more than 10,000 retail doors covering all 50 states and rooted in decades of expertise servicing the pet specialty industry.

"By adding ASC we are building an extra layer of national coverage to help us reach and service even more enthusiastic pet specialty retailers of all sizes – from one-store businesses to multiple-location chains – who want to carry the Skout's Honor brand," said Shannan Morlas, VP of Sales at Skout's Honor. "We are, and will, continue to expand our presence to better support customers who are seeking us out – and this is a significant step that represents that strategy."

Skout's Honor's other US distributor partners currently include: ADMC, Burlo, Natural Animal Nutrition (NAN), Nelson Wholesale, Veterinary Sciences Inc. (VSI), Pet Food Experts (PFX), Southeast Pets, Van Den Bosch, WholesalePet.com, and Zieglers. The brand's products are exclusive to pet specialty and can be found in thousands of retailers in the US, Canada, Asia, South Africa, UK and more.

"At Animal Supply, we are proud to have a lineup of industry-leading brands and are excited to have Skout's Honor on board to add to that mix," said Brian Little, director of Supply Brands at ASC. "Their team and product portfolio line up perfectly with our vision of "a world where every pet is happy, healthy, and safe!"

Skout's Honor will be exhibiting at the upcoming SuperZoo Show in Las Vegas, NV (August 23-25, 2022) in booth #3939 and is debuting a variety of new products and programs designed to support pet specialty retailers reach their business goals.

For sales and distribution information, please contact Shannan Morlas at shannan@skoutshonor.com. To connect with Skout's Honor for educational tools and/or marketing support, visit https://www.skoutshonor.com/pages/retail.

About Skout's Honor

Skout's Honor is an environmentally and socially conscious company curating products to make life better for pets and their people. With Cleaning, Probiotic Grooming & Wellness, Preventive/Training and Flea + Tick solutions. Founded in California in 2015 by a team of dedicated individuals who share a common love for pets and a passion for making a positive difference in the world. Today, we are proud to be an award-winning brand in the pet specialty industry that has become known for a growing collection of products that are truly life-changing for pets and the people who love them. Our Skout's Paw Pledge (Buy a Bottle, Feed an Animal) program donates one day's worth of food to rescue animals with every product sold. To date, we are proud to have donated more than 10 million meals to animals in need. For more information, please visit www.skoutshonor.com

About Animal Supply Company

Animal Supply Company is the nation's leading distributor of wholesale pet products. Everything we do, we do to give pets happy and healthy lives. That's why we're so passionate about distributing the highest quality wholesale products. That means in-demand brands, more options, and products you can't find anywhere else. We connect trusted brands and independent retailers who share our belief that pets are part of the family. www.animalsupply.com

Animal Supply Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skout's Honor