Piestro Partners with Serve Robotics to Automate Delivery of its Artisanal Pizzas

Demand for contactless, immediate and high-quality food sparks unique collaboration

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Piestro , the robotic pizzeria producing high-quality artisanal pizza within just a few minutes, announced it is partnering with Serve Robotics , the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, to offer customers a truly contactless end-to-end robotic pizza delivery experience.

When a customer places an order, Piestro's scheduling system will notify Serve's fleet and the nearest available robot will pick up the pizza for transport from a Piestro pod. The partnership will roll out in the coming months, as Piestro deploys units within Serve delivery areas.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Serve Robotics to offer our customers the convenience and delight of robotic delivery," said Massimo De Marco, CEO of Piestro. "Robotic delivery is contactless and reliable, with a higher on-time rate than couriers, and will allow our customers to get their pizzas even faster than before – all at the touch of their fingertips."

Serve's robots fit up to four Piestro pizzas and can complete deliveries in under 15 minutes. Once the robot arrives at its destination, customers can retrieve their pizzas from the machine with a secure passcode. Serve's autonomous sidewalk robots navigate safely alongside pedestrians, with remote supervision when needed.

"Serve's zero-emission robots are distinguished by their level of autonomy and safety, outperforming vehicle delivery in key metrics like on-time arrival and order completion," said Ali Kashani, co-founder and CEO of Serve Robotics. "Combining the reliability of robotic delivery with Piestro's tasty pizzas is a perfect match. Together, we offer customers a quick, contactless experience that also benefits the environment."

Piestro continues to see traction with investors in its crowdfunding campaign, which is currently underway on WAX . The platform gives more everyday investors an opportunity to capitalize on the $46.3 billion U.S. pizza market and be a part of shaping the future of the industry by investing in intelligent automation – invest now .

About Piestro

Piestro is an automated pizzeria – a standalone, fully integrated cooking system and dispenser – that crafts high-quality artisanal pizzas within just a few minutes. Combining robotics, precision control/actuation and culinary excellence, Piestro creates pizzas full of authentic flavor closer to customers. The company is backed by lead investor, Wavemaker Partners , a global Venture Capital fund with $600M AUM and Wavemaker Labs , a food automation focused venture studio. The company features a seasoned team of food and robotics expertise made up of executives and founders from Miso Robotics , Kitchen United , SBE Entertainment Group , Graze Autonomous Mowers , and Wolfgang Puck .

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics is shaping the future of sustainable, self-driving delivery. The company designs, develops and operates zero-emission robots that serve people in public spaces, starting with food delivery. Founded in 2017 as the robotics division of Postmates, Serve set out to build a robotic delivery experience that delights customers, improves reliability for merchants and reduces vehicle emissions to zero. Five years later, the company's self-driving robots have successfully completed tens of thousands of contactless deliveries in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Spun off as an independent company in February 2021, Serve is backed by Uber, 7-Eleven and Delivery Hero's corporate venture units and other world-class investors. Serve has several established commercial partnerships and continues to expand its partners platform. Find out more at www.serverobotics.com , follow us on social media via Twitter and Instagram , or apply to join our team on LinkedIn .

Piestro is offering securities through the use of an Offering Statement that has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission under Tier I of Regulation A. A copy of the Final Offering Circular that forms a part of the Offering Statement may be obtained here: https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1734242

