CIJN LAUNCHES GROUND-BREAKING CLIMATE JUSTICE SERIES

KINGSTON, Jamaica, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Caribbean Investigative Journalism Network (CIJN), with support from the Open Society Foundations (OSF), has launched a series of journalistic reports on the challenge of Climate Justice in the face of the climate crisis.

Climate Justice is widely described as one of the Caribbean's most urgent and compelling stories, with implications for long-term development and sustainability. The reports examine impacts on lives and livelihoods and what is being done by governments and civil society to cope with the new realities.

Over the past few months, correspondents in five countries – Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, Saint Lucia, and St Vincent & the Grenadines – have explored these subjects under the supervision of mentors and experts in the field.

The stories – all freely available on www.cijn.org – relate the unique experiences of people, communities, economic sectors, and countries of the region. There is also a commentary on the requirements of a Just Transition in the face of the climate crisis from regional expert, Steve Maximay.

During a webinar series ahead of the journalism projects, guidance came from leading regional and international experts such as Dr James Fletcher, Founder of Caribbean Climate Justice; Dr Ulric Trotz, climate scientist and former Science Advisor of the CARICOM Climate Change Centre; Sean Southey, Founder/President of Zamia Media, Canada; Mark Rabin of Portable Electric, Canada; and environmental scientist Simone Ganpat.

Journalists from more than a dozen Caribbean countries and registrants from Europe, Africa and the South Pacific accounted for close to 200 participants. The story ideas that emerged, led to the reports researched and written by regional journalists.

The series was edited by Wesley Gibbings, Kiran Maharaj and Steve Maximay.

CIJN stories can be accessed at www.cijn.org. All content can be freely republished with attribution and without amendment.

For more information, email cijninfo@gmail.com

