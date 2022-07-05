Sonic Healthcare USA authorized by HHS to perform testing for the Monkeypox Virus

AUSTIN, Texas, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic Healthcare USA (Sonic) was selected as one of five commercial laboratories authorized by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to begin test validation using the CDC Non-variola Orthopoxvirus, high complexity NAAT (RT-PCR) molecular assay to identify Monkeypox (MPXV). "As a leader in diagnostic medicine, it is our responsibility to work hand-in-hand with our government partners to mitigate public health outbreaks," said Jerry Hussong, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Healthcare USA. Testing will be performed at Sonic Reference Laboratory in Austin, TX, and available to providers and their patients through Sonic's network of clinical laboratories located across the United States.

(PRNewsfoto/Sonic Healthcare USA) (PRNewswire)

Monkeypox is a rare disease, which is not known to cause widespread infection outside Central and West Africa. Symptoms include a characteristic rash, which may be confused with common skin infections, such as varicella (chickenpox/shingles), herpes simplex virus, and syphilis. The rash typically appears on the face, inside of the mouth, genitals, and other body parts. MPXV is transmitted primarily through direct contact with a skin lesion, respiratory droplets during prolonged close contact, placental transfer, and handling of animals infected by the virus.

Sonic Healthcare USA's Medical and Scientific Leaders are actively monitoring the 2022 U.S. Monkeypox Outbreak. To date, over 400 human infections have been confirmed in the United States, involving over 30 states. High quality, readily accessible diagnostic testing is essential to prevent the further spread of the disease. Sonic will continue to expand this service as the situation advances, making test availability a priority while partnering with federal, state, and local health departments to reach healthcare providers and their patients.

About Sonic Healthcare USA

Sonic Healthcare USA is a subsidiary of Sonic Healthcare Limited, one of the world's largest medical diagnostic companies, providing laboratory services to medical practitioners, hospitals and community health services, with operations in seven countries, on three continents and providing care to over 100 million patients each year. Sonic Healthcare USA is a leading provider of state-of-the-art laboratory and pathology services throughout the USA with eight operating divisions and over eight thousand US based employees. Sonic Healthcare USA utilizes a federated business model that emphasizes medical leadership and community based testing services to provide outstanding quality and service to the doctors and patients that they serve. For more information, visit the Sonic Healthcare website at www.sonichealthcareusa.com.

References:

https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/about.html. June 2022.

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/monkeypox. June 2022.

https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/us-map.html. June 30, 2022.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Sonic Healthcare USA

Dr. Jerry Hussong, MD, MBA

Chief Executive Officer

jhussong@sonichealthcareusa.com

512.531.2216

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sonic Healthcare USA