Release on scammers impersonating Vickers Venture Partners

SINGAPORE, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vickers Venture Partners has recently been made aware of a party impersonating us, creating websites, Telegram channels and a YouTube account, claiming to have launched the Vickers Venture AI Trading platform and soliciting the public to open a trading account with them.

The websites, Telegram channels and YouTube channels and their requests are fraudulent. Vickers has not created such a platform and that this is a clear case of identity theft.

Vickers manages venture capital investments which are only made available to accredited investors through our six funds and co-investment vehicles. We do not provide any investment services to the public. Investors should be aware that if they open an account with this trading platform, they are not investing in any vehicles managed by Vickers.

Please be forewarned that any attempt to solicit investments from any member of the public using Vickers' name and/or brand is a fraud or scam. A police report has been lodged in Singapore on this.

To date, we have uncovered that the fraudulent party has done the following:

https://www.coinspeaker.com/vickers-venture-ai-great-impact-technology-development-program/ ). Vickers did not send this press release. A fake press release has been placed on the platform Coinspeaker. (). Vickers did not send this press release.

Two fake telegram channels have been created (@VickersVenture and @VickersCoinBase). Vickers does not have an active Telegram channel.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMq7LwPLOyXhtCzRnm5Xeg ). Currently, Vickers does not have an active YouTube account. Six videos have been uploaded to a YouTube channel claiming to be us. (). Currently, Vickers does not have an active YouTube account.

www.vickersventure.net and www.vickersventureai.com ). These are not legitimate websites for Vickers, whose only legitimate website is https://www.vickersventure.com/ Two domains that have been set up in relation to this (and). These are not legitimate websites for Vickers, whose only legitimate website is

We have reported the scam to the social media organisations as well as Coinspeaker. We reserve the right to pursue legal action and remedies against any person, entity or company that infringes on our trademarks and/or impersonates Vickers.

About Vickers Venture Partners

Vickers Venture Partners is a global venture capital firm focused on deep tech investments worldwide. Vickers Venture Partners was founded by Dr Finian Tan together with his co-founders Dr Khalil Binebine, Dr Jeffrey Chi, Dr Damian Tan, Linda Li and Raymond Kong in 2005. It is headquartered in Singapore with offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, New York, Miami, Silicon Valley and London.

