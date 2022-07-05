SHENZHEN, China, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contributing to the optimization of smart homes, Jya has risen above the industry standard thanks to its latest filtration and sensor technology with the commitment to give the ultimate experience and rational craftsmanship-designed home appliances. While its group Smartmi has created the global No. 1 achievement in the industry of Xiaomi air purification product shipments, Jya breaks barriers by making high-end purifiers also available for the US consumer.

Jya Officially Launches World-Class Fjord Series Air Purifiers From Innovative High-End Experts in the US. (PRNewswire)

Jya Fjord Series was officially launched for the EU market and has now announced the launch and open sale in the US of "Fjord" on July 5 and the launch of "Fjord Pro" on August 22. These two air purifiers aim to provide a sense of bliss to everyone's health, already being endorsed by 15 million people.

Guardian Of Air Health

The Jya Fjord has a CADR of 450 m³/h, cleaning air up to 581ft² every hour while the Pro version has a CADR of 550 m³/h, cleaning air up to 667ft². This means 7499L/12220L of air is recycled every minute with industry-leading NanoGuard™ with active carbon that filters particles and absorbs VOCs as small as 0.1μm and sterilizes UV(Fjord) to all kinds of invisible harmful substances. It has accumulated the experience insights of millions of users and integrated its own ideal blueprint for the future of home appliances. Jya Fjord protects against 99.95% of bacteria, viruses, pollen, formaldehyde, and smoke, giving the device compelling performance, outstanding purification, and efficiency.

AQI Cyber-Lighting For Precise Real-Time Tracking Of Air Quality

Jya Fjord & Fjord Pro has a hyper-accurate IAQ sensor. This gives an air quality indicator from excellent to an unhealthy status, given via dynamic LED lights. It provides 5 key air quality data detections PM10, PM2.5, TVOC, Temperature, and Humidity. All are displayed on an HD OLED touch screen display with touch controls that toggle through different stats, making it easy to know how clean the house is or switch to different modes.

Free Your Hands With Smart Control

Jya Fjord & Fjord Pro can automatically offer the best purification results by detecting indoor PM10/2.5 and TVOC stats with its built-in sensors that adjust the running speed dynamically and automatically. They also offer the best solution for all major smart home systems: Google/Alexa/Homekit matched with Smartmi Link App for phones, just only one tap or voice command away.

High-End Design With Humanization and Practicality

The philosophy is that home appliances are a reminder of the finer things in life, ensuring a premium and healthy lifestyle built to serve families with big responsibilities. Jya Fjord & Fjord Pro has space gray craftsmanship enabling them to integrate with elegance. They have won world design awards like Red Dot, iF Design, Good Design, etc. Fjord Series are also extremely quiet, Fjord noise levels are only 18.8dB(A) while Pro is 34dB(A). To top it off they are extremely easy to move with the Fjord offering quiet rolling Omni-directional wheels on the base while Pro offers invisible silent ones, greatly reducing disturbance.

Patented Technologies Verified By AHAM & Allergy Care Certified By TÜV

Jya Fjord air purifiers are the first ones to be issued an Allergy Care Certification from the world-leading TÜV Rheinland. On March 29th, 2022, they underwent several tests at the TÜV Rheinland testing lab in Shanghai including indoor allergen purification rates, cartridge filtration efficiency, and indoor environmental assessments. Jya Fjord Series exhibited a purification rate of over 99% for common indoor allergens like pollen, dust mites, and pet dander, and fractional filtration efficiency of 99.7% for the filter. In addition, Jya Fjord series is independently tested and its Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) is verified by AHAM, proving its capability to deliver a clean and healthy living environment.

Price & Availability

Jya Fjord will be available for order starting from July 5 (5 pm CST) on the official website, and from July 7 on Amazon and Walmart.

Jya Fjord price is $399

A free filter for all orders on Jya Fjord Air purifier during July 5 - Aug 21 will be available.

Jya Fjord Pro will be available for order starting from Aug 22 on the official website, and from Aug 24 on Amazon and Walmart.

Jya Fjord Pro price is $499

A free filter for all orders on Jya Fjord Air purifier during Aug 22 - Sept 22 will be available.

Shipping Countries & Regions

United States

COVID-19's Impact on Shipping. Shipping times may be delayed due to changes in shipping regulations and the COVID-19 pandemic. Your package will be shipped and Jya will work with you to monitor its progress.

About Jya

Jya is a professional home appliance brand of Smartmi Tech and committed to leading technology, the ultimate experience and rational aesthetics, aiming to guard the clean and healthy living environment. Smartmi Technology has specialized in air purification for 7 years with global shipments of air purification products exceeding 15 million, and more than 100 countries and regions around the world, becoming the safe choice of 10 million families.

Media Contact: PR Team: jya@fstln.io

