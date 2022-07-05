HOUSTON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation , the digital identity platform for education, today announced that its groundbreaking RapidIdentity SafeID received top honors within the Tech & Learning Best of Show award program at ISTELive 2022 .

Identity Automation Wins Tech & Learning’s Best of Show Award (PRNewswire)

RapidIdentity SafeID enables academic institutions to stay ahead of account takeovers and ransomware attacks by detecting and resetting compromised passwords – before criminals have a chance to use them. With SafeID, digital identity credentials are continuously monitored for passwords known to be compromised in external breaches and automatically alerts your institution, enabling a user to be enrolled in a multi-factor authentication (MFA) policy until their password is safely changed and the threat is removed. SafeID is the first in a series of upcoming innovative cybersecurity products to address identity security and data privacy.

Tech & Learning's Best of Show Awards celebrate the products that are transforming education around the world. Tech & Learning's panel of judges awarded the products and solutions to exhibitors at ISTELive that show the greatest promise to the industry, according to the most tech-savvy and knowledgeable educators.

About Tech & Learning

Tech & Learning's award-winning publications, websites, newsletters and virtual and in-person events provide factual and evaluative information on trends, products, and strategies to education leaders who purchase technology products in their districts and schools. Each week, Tech & Learning's newsletter reaches 67,000-plus tech-savvy educators looking to stay aware of the latest trends, news, and tools in K-20. For more information, visit www.techlearning.com .

About Identity Automation

Identity Automation provides identity and access management (IAM) solutions for K-12 and higher education. Its flagship platform, RapidIdentity, safeguards learning environments, maximizes instructional time, and minimizes the load on Information & Educational Technology teams. Technology leaders turn to RapidIdentity for its best-in-class security capabilities, time-saving automation, and flexible approach to managing digital identities. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Identity Automation is trusted by Chicago Public Schools, Public Schools of North Carolina, University of Rochester, Houston Community College, and hundreds of other institutions. To learn more about partnering with Identity Automation, visit www.identityautomation.com .

Identity Automation Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Identity Automation