BIOLASE ANNOUNCES SUPPORT FOR TEAMSMILE PROGRAM

LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced a partnership today with TeamSmile. This partnership will provide children at TeamSmile events with dental treatment free of cost with the help of Waterlase technology. BIOLASE donated iPlus Waterlase laser systems to provide these children with free preventative dental care and oral education at TeamSmile events throughout the United States.

BIOLASE Logo (PRNewsfoto/BIOLASE, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

TeamSmile launched in 2007 by Dr. Bill Busch of NKC Dental and Jason Krause of Henry Schein, Inc. Since their inception, it has held over 250 programs, served over 45,000 children, and provided over $18 million in free dental care and oral health education.

"Through the support of BIOLASE, we are now able to perform laser dentistry at our TeamSmile events. Using BIOLASE's iPlus Waterlase lasers allows our dentists to provide their services pain free and shot free," said John McCarthy, TeamSmile's Executive Director. "It is a wonderful enhancement, and what a great service to the children that attend our events. We are so grateful to BIOLASE for their support of TeamSmile."

BIOLASE's Waterlase technology allows the TeamSmile dentists to perform minimally invasive procedures with less anesthetic and without the need for drilling. Since the most common treatment for children during TeamSmile events is cavity removal, children in attendance will benefit from the use of Waterlase laser systems, thanks to the removal of injections of anesthetic in the gums, loud drills are not needed to perform the procedures either.

"We are eager to help TeamSmile provide life-changing dental care procedures to underserved children in our communities at no cost," commented John Beaver, BIOLASE's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This partnership is an inspiring and engaging opportunity to treat children with less invasive treatments that improve their oral and overall long-term health."

About TeamSmile

TeamSmile, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is the nation's premier advocacy group that partners oral health professionals with professional athletic organizations to provide life-changing dental care to underserved children in our communities. By partnering with professional sports organizations, they create an experience that develops bonds between children's organizations, oral health professionals, surrounding communities, and the athletes that solidify the message that oral health care is vitally important to long-term health. Through this experience, children receive free oral health education, screening, treatment, and are taught that the mouth and body are linked for overall health.

For more information about TeamSmile, including tour stop dates and opportunities to volunteer, visit https://teamsmile.org.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 301 patented and 32 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 43,300 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc, Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry, and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase.

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the anticipated roll out of new go-to-market sales strategies, the Company's efforts to achieve its goal of becoming EBITDA positive. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," and variations of these words or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect BIOLASE's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from BIOLASE's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described, from time-to-time, in the "Risk Factors" section of BIOLASE's annual reports filed on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, BIOLASE does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

EVC Group LLC

Michael Polyviou / Todd Kehrli

(732) 933-2754

mpolyviou@evcgroup.com / tkehrli@evcgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BIOLASE, Inc.