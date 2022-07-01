Synergy One Lending announces their NEW Bridge Loan Product

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending is proud to announce our very own Bridge Loan Product! This exciting addition to an already extensive suite is another way to give your buyers the power they need to win offers in today's competitive landscape!

Synergy One Lending, a lender committed to The Modern Mortgage Experience™. (PRNewsfoto/Synergy One Lending) (PRNewswire)

"With the launch of our bridge loan product, we are bringing another great option to our originators and their clients that maximizes speed and agility needed to get them in the home they want. Giving our team strategic options like this just means they will gain more market share," says Synergy CEO Steve Majerus. Coupled with the S1L HELOC, best-in-class operations, S1 FinFit application, and in-house coaching, it's easy to see why top producers continue to be drawn to Synergy One.

To learn more about how to take your business to the next level, contact Synergy President, Aaron Nemec or SVP-Strategic Growth, Ben Green today!

Contact: Aaron Nemec, aaron@s1l.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Synergy One Lending