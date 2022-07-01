PEACH STATE HEALTH PLAN DONATES BABY FORMULA TO LOCAL PROVIDERS TO ADDRESS SUPPLY SHORTAGES ACROSS GEORGIA

ATLANTA, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, to help alleviate ongoing supply shortages of baby formula, Peach State Health Plan continued its efforts to deliver critically-needed infant and baby formula to Georgia's medical providers in underserved areas around the state. Over 200 cannisters of formula have been distributed to pediatric clinics in Southwest Georgia and Atlanta, providing approximately 4,200 meals to feed newborns and babies of parents and families struggling to access this critical resource.

"The increased cost and scarce availability of baby formula is putting undue stress on Georgia's communities, and negatively impacting the health of newborns and their families," said Wade Rakes, CEO and President of Peach State Health Plan. "Some of the most negatively impacted are those living in rural and underserved regions of the state, and Peach State Health Plan is committed to help provide formula to areas that are in the greatest need."

Across the country over the past few months, parents and healthcare providers saw the availability of formula in stores diminish and prices on the secondary market soar. While supplies are slowly returning, many underserved and rural areas of the state are still experiencing critical shortages, causing parents across Georgia to continue to struggle to find formula. As Georgia's largest care management organization, Peach State is working with community physicians to address the needs of Georgia families.

"I am proud of the public-private partners that are banding together to support Georgians in need," said Governor Brian Kemp. "At the state level, we will continue working with relevant agencies and other stakeholders, like Peach State Health Plan, who are rising to meet the challenge before us and helping assist parents and newborns in need."

"Peach State Health Plan is one of our valued partners in Medicaid managed care," said Caylee Noggle, Commissioner for the Georgia Department of Community Health. "We are proud of the work they are doing to continue to help our community."

Infant formula is critical to the health and development of newborns. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 1 in 4 parents exclusively breastfeed their children up to the age of 6 months, leaving the overwhelming majority of parents and caregivers at least partially dependent on formula.

"The formula donated by Peach State Health Plan will go a long way to help our patients struggling to find affordable or any formula for their families," said Dr. Nelson T. Madrazo, MD FAAP, Sumter Pediatrics. "The formula shortage has been tough on all of Georgia's families. It is good to know that there are companies out there like Peach State Health plan working to find solutions to the shortage."

In a continued effort to help Georgia's families through the formula shortage, Peach State Health Plan is donating additional deliveries of baby formula to healthcare providers in the coming weeks and months. Medical providers and organizations that have received or will receive cannisters of formula from Peach State Health Plan are located in Albany, Atlanta, Augusta, Cairo, Columbus, Conyers, Leesburg, Norcross, Thomasville, and Tifton.

For families impacted by infant formula shortages, Peach State Health Plan members can contact the Community Connections Help Line for supply assistance at 1-866-775-2192 or TTY 711.

