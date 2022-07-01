Geneva Financial Produces, Releases Song to Encourage Change in the World

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial Home Loans (Geneva) announces the release of a professionally produced song, 'Good Human', in support of their BE A GOOD HUMAN initiative to inspire change in the world through human action.

Geneva Financial Produces, Releases Song, Good Human, to Encourage Change in the World (PRNewswire)

The direct lender with locations in 46 states started the 'BE A GOOD HUMAN' initiative in 2019 to highlight the importance of treating others with kindness, respect, and love. Now, the initiative is a driving force behind what it means to work with Geneva. Geneva's #1 Core Value is to "Be Human", their way of adding a personal touch to the Mortgage Origination experience that can't be found anywhere else.

The song, written and produced by Geneva's chief marketing officer, James Polinori, and recorded by incogniX, releases today, July 1st, 2022, on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, and all streaming platforms with a percentage of iTunes sales going to the Geneva Gives and BE A GOOD HUMAN charitable initiatives.

"Whether in the office or off the clock, everyone at Geneva believes in the importance of giving back and sharing real-life examples of kindness with the people around us" Polinori stated about the release. "This song is our way to continue spreading the message and encourage people to make change in their communities."

Geneva's BE A GOOD HUMAN initiative has provided grants and support for multiple charitable organizations including Autism Speaks, Beat Street AZ, Cloud Covered Streets, RV's For MD's and others.

Stream on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/track/1GMKE0R2ctdtxA9yLyR5uG?si=571f3385804045a3

Charitable Purchase on iTunes for $0.69:

https://open.spotify.com/track/1GMKE0R2ctdtxA9yLyR5uG?si=571f3385804045a3

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 46 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

Geneva Financial Named among Top 5 Mortgage Companies to Work For (PRNewsfoto/Geneva Financial, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Geneva Financial