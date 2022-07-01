FCA Reports Second-quarter 2022 US Sales

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

U.S. total sales decline 16%; retail sales down 24%

Chrysler brand total U.S. sales increase 95% versus same quarter last year

Total U.S. sales for the Jeep® Compass rise 54% over same quarter last year

Total U.S. sales for the Jeep Grand Cherokee rise 12% over same quarter last year

Jeep Wrangler 4xe remains the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the U.S.

Dodge Charger total U.S. sales rise 3% versus same quarter last year

Ram brand's commercial shipments rise 9% over same period last year

Total commercial shipments in Q2 2022 rise 13% versus same quarter last year

FCA US LLC had sales of 408,521 vehicles in this year's second quarter. Overall, total U.S. and retail sales for the second quarter declined 16% and 24%, respectively. Total commercial shipments in the second quarter rose 13% versus the same quarter last year.

"We continue to see strong demand for our vehicles. While there are certainly industry supply constraints, our dealers are working hard to satisfy the needs of every customer," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "The Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer have successfully launched with sales continuing to grow, sales of the all-new Jeep® Grand Cherokee, Jeep Compass continue to see high sales volumes CYTD, and Ram brand's retail and fleet demand for its commercial products remains incredibly strong."

Total sales of the Jeep Grand Cherokee were up 12% and retail sales up 13%. Total U.S. sales for the Jeep Compass rose 54% and its retail sales increased 54% year over year.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe , the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the U.S., accounted for 10,861 (20%) of total Jeep Wrangler sales.

The Chrysler brand's total U.S. sales rose 95%, with the Chrysler Pacifica up 143% versus the same quarter last year. The Chrysler brand and Pacifica Q2 sales increase was driven by increased fleet sales due a backlog of orders. Pacifica plug-in hybrid accounted for 4,095 (13%) of total Chrysler Pacifica sales.

Total U.S. sales of the Dodge Charger rose 3% versus the same quarter last year.

Ram brand's total commercial shipments are up a combined 9% versus the previous second quarter.

FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q2 2022















Q2 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 21,927 14,195 54 % 46,335 34,154 36 % Wrangler 53,946 69,020 -22 % 99,497 118,666 -16 % Gladiator 20,845 29,962 -30 % 38,757 48,784 -21 % Cherokee 9,278 29,235 -68 % 19,357 67,158 -71 % Grand Cherokee 59,252 52,726 12 % 134,369 107,924 25 % Renegade 7,263 15,297 -53 % 17,253 31,294 -45 % Wagoneer 10,220 0 New 17,275 0 New Grand Wagoneer 3,932 0 New 7,101 0 New JEEP BRAND 186,665 210,439 -11 % 379,946 407,984 -7 % Ram P/U 117,867 164,232 -28 % 244,983 313,068 -22 % ProMaster Van 15,961 18,129 -12 % 25,289 29,009 -13 % ProMaster City 4,044 5,389 -25 % 5,753 8,593 -33 % RAM BRAND 137,872 187,750 -27 % 276,025 350,670 -21 % 200 0 2 -100 % 2 3 -33 % 300 4,837 5,668 -15 % 7,582 11,062 -31 % Pacifica 32,097 13,229 143 % 58,463 47,571 23 % CHRYSLER BRAND 36,934 18,900 95 % 66,047 58,637 13 % Dart 0 1 -100 % 1 2 -50 % Charger 23,020 22,363 3 % 38,459 42,103 -9 % Challenger 14,558 15,052 -3 % 25,682 30,148 -15 % Viper 1 0

1 2 -50 % Journey 45 5,885 -99 % 156 12,765 -99 % Caravan 3 1,158 -100 % 21 2,867 -99 % Durango 6,090 17,855 -66 % 20,439 38,415 -47 % DODGE BRAND 43,718 62,314 -30 % 84,761 126,302 -33 % 500 0 8 -100 % 1 12 -92 % 500L 2 84 -98 % 3 153 -98 % 500X 245 403 -39 % 578 668 -13 % Spider 2 396 -99 % 7 873 -99 % FIAT BRAND 249 891 -72 % 589 1,706 -65 % Giulia 1,179 2,219 -47 % 2,324 4,284 -46 % Alfa 4C 0 43 -100 % 1 67 -99 % Stelvio 1,904 2,756 -31 % 4,049 5,313 -24 % ALFA ROMEO 3,083 5,018 -39 % 6,374 9,664 -34 % FCA US LLC 408,521 485,312 -16 % 813,742 954,963 -15 %

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.

For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.

View original content:

SOURCE FCA US LLC