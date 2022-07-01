Advertise With Us
BEST-EVER MONTHLY SALES FOR ALL-NEW KIA SPORTAGE IN JUNE

Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:15 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago

Kia America's Longest-Running Nameplate Sets All-Time Monthly Sales Record and Tops 10,000 Units For Third Consecutive Month

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced June sales of 65,142 units, an increase of 12-percent month-over-month. The all-new Sportage SUV posted all-time record monthly sales total of 14,153 units. June also marked the third consecutive month that sales of the Sportage SUV exceeded 10,000 units contributing to record high SUV ratio of overall sales of 71-percent. In addition, Kia captured its largest share of market ever beating the previous high achieved in July 2021.

"With our wide range of sedans, SUVs and electrified vehicles, Kia has the most well-balanced model line-up in the industry," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "The ongoing popularity of the EV6 and strong initial sales performance of the all-new Sportage SUV continue to push the brand on its upward trajectory. We are confident that Kia will continue to outpace the industry well into the third quarter and through the rest of the year."

In addition to sales, June saw several significant announcements coming from the brand, including:

  • The 2022 Kia EV6 named among Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX award winners
  • The Forte taking top honors in the Compact Car segment; and the Carnival, K5, Rio, Sportage and Telluride models – each taking the number two spot in their respective categories – according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS)
Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.comTo receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.


MONTH OF JUNE

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2022

2021

2022

2021

EV6

2,567

N/A

12,568

N/A

Rio

2,986

3,590

14,918

16,673

Forte

9,299

11,482

51,806

62,159

K5/Optima

5,922

8,641

35,312

51,120

Cadenza

N/A

32

1

225

Stinger

713

1,404

5,163

6,498

K900

N/A

3

N/A

70

Soul

4,954

7,103

27,608

38,780

Niro

1,723

2,633

17,666

11,817

Seltos

2,193

3,568

19,766

32,185

Sportage

14,153

11,828

52,356

53,374

Sorento

8,133

7,405

39,045

48,313

Telluride

9,186

7,613

46,893

45,438

Carnival/Sedona

3,313

3,184

10,238

11,859

Total

65,142

68,486

333,340

378,511

