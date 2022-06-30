Tottenham Hotspur to play A.S. Roma in the I-Tech Cup featuring new and innovative SportsTech presented by HYPE Sports Innovation

LONDON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HYPE Sports Innovation announced today that it will be leading the SportsTech innovation showcase at the I-Tech Cup match, produced by MTR7. The match will feature Europa Conference League champions, A.S. Roma, and English Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur FC on July 30th at Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa, Israel.

Tottenham Hotspur to play A.S. Roma in the I-Tech Cup featuring new and innovative SportsTech presented by HYPE Sports Innovation (PRNewswire)

Amir Raveh, Founder and the President of HYPE Sports Innovation, said: "HYPE is set to drive innovation in the sports industry through our growing portfolio of our 250+ SportsTech startups. This top-tier game is an unprecedented opportunity to showcase their innovative technologies, many that would not be allowed during the regular season, and to show the sports world how SportsTech innovation can impact the future of sports". He also added "We appreciate the commitment and the interest both Tottenham and AS Roma have in sports innovation."

Fabio Paratici – Managing Director, Football at Tottenham Hotspur – said: "We are delighted to be heading to Israel. Taking part in the I Tech Cup allows the Tottenham executives to evaluate new areas of innovation in a 'risk-free POC setting."

Itago Pinto, AS Roma's General Manager added "This match against Tottenham will be an invaluable test.

Holding the I-Tech Cup in Haifa is the perfect setting as Israel is known as the Startup Nation' and is a recognized high-tech hub."

"The I-Tech Cup was born with the aim of connecting the sports world with the technological area in a practical and objective way," added Mauro Rozenszajn - Founder and CEO - MTR7. "We saw that HYPE has the experience, team and portfolio of SportsTech startups to execute the innovation side of our project."

Prior to the game, an "invitation only" SportsTech Innovation Expo featuring 15+ global solutions will take place highlighting innovation that is set to shape the future of the sports industry over the next 5 years.

Learn more about the innovations presented in the I-Tech Cup here.

