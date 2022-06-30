No Crypto, No Problem. Introducing Campground, the First Creator NFT Platform that Delivers Blockchain Value via Fiat Currency.

Campground, a Web3 social content platform launching in July 2022, is connecting the dots between popular NFT marketplaces and familiar creator platforms like YouTube by giving creators all of the upsides of transacting on a blockchain with ease and comfort of being paid as usual.

NEW YORK , June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain is for All Creators

Campground is an innovative web3 platform empowering creators to earn money from monetizing their content in an entirely new way. Campground helps creators engage their fans with our native dynamic and interactive content tours called,

Campground , whose public beta is launching on July 7th, envisions a world where creators can bootstrap their viral moments, and delivers on this vision by pairing its flexible content creation engine with exceptional creator economics powered by blockchain. Unlike any NFT marketplace or other blockchain-based creator economy solution, creators can be paid as usual via Campground's proprietary system, in fiat currency (USD), directly by their followers, without having to invest in or receive payments in cryptocurrency.

Via "Trails", creators on Campground can create and sell single-step artistic creations like artwork, songs, video tutorials, or comedy sketches, as well as 10-step modern music albums or 1000-step e-learning courses. Access to exclusive content is gated via non-fungible tokens (NFTs) representing access tickets, which may be resold by purchasers on Campground. Creators are paid a royalty on any subsequent transfer.

How to Join

Campground is launching a public beta on July 7th, 2022. Creators who list their content as exclusive content or content-backed NFTs on Campground keep 95% of earned revenue. Early adopters may also apply to receive incentives such as early NFT offering verification, whitelisting for native token sales or drops, and gratis Campground collectible NFTs and perks. Learn more about Campground by visiting campground.co

About Campground

Campground is an innovative web3 platform empowering creators to earn money from monetizing their content in an entirely new way.

Campground is an innovative web3 platform empowering creators to earn money from selling their content in an entirely new way.

