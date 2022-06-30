InventHelp Inventors Develop Hair Care Applicator and Massager (BRK-4118)

PITTSBURGH, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a revolutionary hair care product applicator that could appeal to a mass market by cutting across gender, multi-cultural and diverse demographics with both consumer and commercial application," said one of two inventors, from Madison, Ala., "so we invented the HAIR CARE APPLICATOR/ SCALP MASSAGER. Our design complements and provides an easy, mess-free and pocket-friendly solution for applying any hair care product of choice."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to apply hair care treatments to hair. In doing so, it saves time and effort and it helps to reduce messes. It can also be used to massage the head and scalp. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for consumers and commercial salons. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BRK-4118, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp