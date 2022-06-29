USW Ratifies 38-Month Agreement with ContiTech

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that members have ratified a new, 38-month agreement with ContiTech, U.S.A., covering about 600 workers at the company's plants in Marysville, Ohio; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

USW District 11 Director Emil Ramirez, who chaired the negotiations, said that workers won meaningful economic and contract language improvements in the contract, which was approved by a three-to-one margin.

"Our bargaining committee negotiated wage, pension and benefit improvements without sacrificing the security of our jobs or our union," Ramirez said. "The hard work and dedication of our membership has been rewarded with a fair contract."

"Participation by our local union leaders in negotiations was crucial to ensure our most important issues were addressed at the table," he said. "Thanks to the solidarity of our membership, we have achieved our bargaining goals."

The newly ratified contract features yearly wage increases, maintains cost of living adjustments, provides a $1,500 lump sum ratification payment, improves pensions and 401k contributions and maintains workers' current health insurance plans.

The agreement also allows newly hired employees to accrue vacation and progress through the wage scale more quickly in an effort to attract and retain more workers.

