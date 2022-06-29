GeneIQ Announces New Diagnostic Panel Intended to Enhance Treatment of Various Infectious Diseases

GeneIQ One Choice® Report offers effective alternatives to treatment from traditional culture testing

DALLAS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GeneIQ, a molecular diagnostics (MDx) company based in Dallas, Texas, announces the debut of their One Choice® Report and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program. The new report is aimed to provide clinicians with comprehensive and actional clinical guidance for treating infectious diseases. The product is ideal for clinicians seeking to quickly identify pathogens with precision and avoid overutilization of antibiotics by incorporating advanced antibiotic resistant detection methods.

GeneIQ's One Choice Report offers effective alternatives in treatment from traditional culture testing. (PRNewswire)

The GeneIQ One Choice® report features a PCR based detection method that includes a robust panel of microbial organisms commonly found in urinary tract infections, women's health related infections, sexually transmitted infections, and wound infections. The assay is designed to offer breadth and depth of microbial detection in an easy-to-read interpretive report that can be expanded online or on mobile devices, offering clinicians the insight they need to make timely and informed clinical decisions and to choose the right antibiotic treatment option.

GeneIQ's one-page report summary provides simple, actionable information for healthcare professionals. The report incorporates polymicrobial infections, antibiotic resistance markers, antibiotic side effect profiles, and the patients' known antibiotic allergies to help select treatment that is both safe and effective. In addition, by incorporating antibiotic stewardship as a central component of its testing paradigm, GeneIQ aims to offer providers and stakeholders the ability to monitor trends of infections in their community and to track antibiotic resistance as a key indicator. By doing so, GeneIQ aims to promote appropriate use of antimicrobials, improve overall patient outcomes, reduce microbial resistance, and decrease community spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant organisms.

For more information on how GeneIQ is making a difference, please visit their website at www.geneiqlab.com, or call 1-800-978-9805.

About GeneIQ

GeneIQ is a leading molecular diagnostics company specializing in Pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing and RT-PCR testing for infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Their state-of-the-art laboratory based in the Dallas metroplex services long-term care facilities, physician practices, governments, corporations, and organizations nationwide. GeneIQ utilizes the latest technological innovations to guide healthcare professionals in treating infectious diseases and to prescribe genetically optimal medications. Dedicated to delivering the latest innovations in Pharmacogenomics and precision medicine to the healthcare industry, GeneIQ provides tailored reports with actionable results to improve patient care and wellness.

GeneIQLab.com (PRNewsfoto/GeneIQ) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GeneIQ