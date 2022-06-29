Alive and Well: Older Adults Are Enjoying the "Best Years of Their Lives" at Life Time Athletic Country Clubs - Thanks to Coaches Specifically Trained to Help Them Remain Fit, Active and Social

Alive and Well: Older Adults Are Enjoying the "Best Years of Their Lives" at Life Time Athletic Country Clubs - Thanks to Coaches Specifically Trained to Help Them Remain Fit, Active and Social

ARORA-certified personal trainers are experts in balance, strength training, flexibility, nutrition, rehab, and modifying workouts

CHANHASSEN, Minn., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 60 is the new 40, and Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, is helping older adults turn back the clock – or at least realize that age is just a number.

Jason Stella, an ARORA certified trainer for Life Time, coaches a member on proper form. Stella is also the National Education Manager for Life Time and created the certification and content for all Life Time ARORA personal trainers. (PRNewswire)

"The list of benefits for moderate intensity exercise, particularly resistance training, is absolutely staggering."

ARORA is a community within Life Time, designed for people who want to remain active, fit, healthy and social as they age. Key to that success are certified personal trainers who have the background, knowledge, and tools to support older adults. And now, Life Time's new ARORA personal training certification program is enabling thousands of trainers to help older adults participate fully in life's great adventures, instead of merely watching from the sidelines. Research shows that exercise can prevent age-related decline in muscle function.

"ARORA certified personal trainers have extensive knowledge in common injuries, surgeries, medications and more — all to customize the personal training experience," said Renee Main, Senior Vice President of Healthy Aging for Life Time. "Our goal is for ARORA personal trainers to provide older adults with the confidence they need to safely enjoy the recreational sports they love and to improve their overall well-being. People who are more connected to a community of friends tend to be happier, healthier and live longer."

ARORA Certified Personal Trainers are:

Experienced: A minimum of four years' experience as a certified personal trainer.

Specialized: Corrective exercise specialization and experience applying these concepts with the healthy aging population.

Accomplished: Completed and passed initial ARORA certification courses and maintained all required annual updates.

ARORA certified personal trainers have a genuine passion for supporting older adults as demonstrated by their empathy, listening skills, and their fun and friendly demeanor.

"I train dozens of Life Time members who are 55 to 80-years-old," said Joseph Angelina, an ARORA certified personal trainer. "To see these adults gain stability and mobility, and to watch their overall strength improve, is tremendously fulfilling. The smiles on their faces as they complete an exercise or reach a goal is priceless. And it's extremely important for seniors to remain active to build strength for everyday activities."

It's natural to lose muscle mass and strength as we age. But expert coaching and support can reverse those processes.

"The list of benefits for moderate intensity exercise, particularly resistance training, is absolutely staggering," said Douglas Reinot, a Life Time personal trainer, nutrition coach, and corrective exercise specialist. "Exercise improves bone density and connective tissue strength, increases range of motion and functional mobility, reduces aches and pains, and boosts mood, energy, and cognitive performance. A thoughtful, consistent exercise program will add up to improved quality of life, usually in multiple ways, for anyone."

New ARORA Programs at Life Time:

Nutrition Workshops: Hosted by a personal trainer, the 1-hour workshops emphasize nutrition principles that support healthy aging and identify practical steps to adopting a nutritional lifestyle.

Movement Workshops: Hosted by a personal trainer, the 1-hour workshops reveal the six pillars of healthy aging and explain how movement plays a vital role in all of them. Participants will practice seven primary movements that can be incorporated into daily exercise programs.

ARORA Intro to Personal Training: A complimentary session with an ARORA certified personal trainer – to get acquainted and to learn more about your individual healthy way of life goals.

ARORA Video

Today, thousands of Medicare-eligible adults also have access to Life Time athletic country clubs nationwide through fitness benefits programs like Silver&Fit, Silver Sneakers, One Pass, Peerfit Move, and others.

For more information about ARORA, visit ARORA.

For more information about ARORA-certified Personal Training, visit: ARORA-Certified Personal Training

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of nearly 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events, and comprehensive digital platform.

Life Time, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Life Time, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.