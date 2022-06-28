New Insurance Claims Data Analysis Helps Commercial Businesses Mitigate Common Causes

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Safety Month, Acuity Insurance, the sole regional insurance provider rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's with over $6 billion in assets, is releasing data on its top commercial claims to aid businesses in better understanding opportunities to improve safety.

Acuity Insurance (PRNewswire)

Almost 8% of all commercial claims over the last five years included a strain or sprain injury.

Across the 120,000+ businesses Acuity protects, slips, strains and sprains are some of the most common commercial insurance claims. Almost 8% of all commercial claims over the last five years included a strain or sprain injury, representing 15% of all workers compensation claims. This is significant considering many slips, strains and sprains are preventable given the right resources.

"The data underscores the importance of prioritizing safety measures across all commercial properties," said Gwen Luscavage, loss control field director, Acuity Insurance. "In assessing risk and preventing leading claims causes, customers reduce their premiums, minimize service interruptions and provide a safe employee environment."

Top areas to focus on when looking to minimize slips, strains and sprains include:

Adequately preparing for wet weather. Plan for wet weather to mitigate slippery surfaces like wet floors and icy sidewalks.

Addressing building maintenance rapidly. Building issues such as uneven door jams or leaky gutters can contribute to slips and falls.

Quickly cleaning up spilled items. Slip and fall injuries are common in retail operations.

Providing safety tips during new employee orientation. New employees suffer more injuries than more experienced workers, and orientation is an important opportunity to familiarize them with safety policies and programs.

Employing effective ergonomics. Simple ergonomic fixes can make a big difference in creating safe, comfortable working environments, including in retail environments, for employees.

Businesses looking to proactively address situations that could arise in an insurance claim can connect with a loss control representative from their insurance provider.

While a loss control visit is expected as part of onboarding with a new insurance provider, update visits are helpful in continuing to proactively address new hazards, ensuring coverage is as close to right-sized as possible and insureds are getting the full value from their insurance company. A proactive approach protects against post-audit bills or changes to pricing as well.

"Loss control's role is to understand their insureds and see how they can help. They are there as consultants, not inspectors," Luscavage said.

About Acuity

Acuity Insurance, headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, insures over 125,000 businesses, including 300,000 commercial vehicles, and nearly a half million homes and private passenger autos across 30 states. Rated A+ by A.M. Best and S&P, Acuity employs over 1,500 people.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acuity Insurance