LUNCHBOX LAUNCHES A FREE ONLINE ORDERING PLATFORM TO SAVE MOM & POP RESTAURANT OPERATORS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Lunchbox Essential introduces an entirely new way for restaurants to keep 100% of the profits while managing online ordering, menu management, and technology integrations all in one place.

The company unveils a new brand name Lunchbox Enterprise reflecting commitment to world-class technology for multi-unit enterprise brands.

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunchbox , the modern ordering system built to grow online revenue for restaurants, announced today the launch of Lunchbox Essential , a free online ordering platform for growing restaurants with 1-3 locations. Lunchbox Essential allows operators to create an online storefront and direct ordering in under 30 minutes.

"This is a movement to save restaurants. In between interest rate hikes and fears of a recession, operators have dealt with the biggest setbacks out of any industry," says co-founder and CEO, Nabeel Alamgir. "We're arming restaurants with the tools to grow their online revenue and protect their margins against tech giants like Grubhub and UberEats. Over 1,000 restaurants have closed because of the pandemic in NYC alone. Lunchbox Essential is being launched at a crucial time to help the industry get back on its feet. Our mission is to support the people who feed the world and we're doing just that."

By contrast to Grubhub and other third party companies, which take advantage of restaurants by charging 15-30% commission on sales, Lunchbox Essential is designed to ensure that 100% of the profits from each order go directly to the restaurant by passing the fee to the customer — all while keeping the cost lower than third parties.

Lunchbox's free offering will including the following features:

Go Live in under 30 Minutes: Trade in weeks for minutes; you'll be up and running in under 30 minutes.

On-Brand Ordering Experience ; Optimized for fast checkouts. Guests now have the ability to order in under 5 taps/clicks.

Web Ordering : Gone are the days of paying third-party commission fees. Keep all profits with an online ordering solution that lets customers order directly through your restaurant's website.

Lunchbox Manager App: Get a real-time order-receiving app that lets you streamline incoming orders and communicate with hungry customers.

Menu Organization: Divide your menus by creating folders and adding available times for different items. For example, you can create a menu called Breakfast Menu and make it available from 08:00 AM to 11:30 AM . This way you don't need to worry about hiding or showing the related menus manually.

Discount and Coupon Codes: Offer clients a customizable loyalty program and special promo codes to keep diners coming back for more.

Pricing and Availability

Restaurants pay nothing. No fixed monthly costs, no sign up or hidden commission fees in sight — and that's how it always should be. Customers pay a negligible convenience fee per order.

In addition to the launch of Lunchbox Essential, the company announced today a rebrand, Lunchbox Enterprise, to reflect its commitment to servicing enterprise customers with an expanded suite of product offerings including: web and app ordering, loyalty programs, Order Aggregation , and Lunchbox Studio.

"As we enter our third year of business, this new brand represents our ability to provide the best tools that help enterprise restaurants take control of their own profits. We have a deep commitment to creating the best experiences for our customers and that's something that will never change," says co-founder and Nabeel Alamgir. "Our rebrand is a reflection of our growth and the values that drive us. We're problem solvers who are dedicated to getting restaurants the technology needed to survive. Over the next few months, Lunchbox will fully embrace its new identity, and we'll continue to share more about what that looks like."

Those interested in learning more about Lunchbox Essential can visit lunchbox.io/essential .

About Lunchbox

Lunchbox is the modern ordering system for restaurants to grow their online revenue. Lunchbox enables restaurant chains to take control of their digital growth strategy through its suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, customer loyalty, marketing, and order aggregation to increase sales and strengthen guest engagement. The company has empowered over 2500+ restaurant locations across the country including Bareburger, Clean Juice, Fuku, Little Sesame, Papa Gino's, Sticky's Finger Joint, and Tacombi. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io .

