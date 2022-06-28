Keytos EZCA Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to EZCA an Azure based Certificate Authority to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

BOSTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keytos Security today announced the availability of EZCA in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Keytos customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Keytos Logo (PRNewswire)

Keytos is a security company specializing in identity and cryptographic solutions that enable companies to go passwordless. Keytos' tools help organizations save on IT spend and enable them to reallocate highly specialized security talent in other high-value initiatives. EZCA is a cornerstone of the Keytos toolset, enabling organizations around the world to save up to 70% of the costs of running an on-premise certificate authority. EZCA will benefit Azure customers by enabling them to manage existing Active Directory Certificate Services CAs with EZCA as well as modernizing them by connecting them to Azure services such as Azure Key Vault and Azure IoT Hub.

"We are happy to add EZCA to the Azure Marketplace. This will allow Azure customers to create fully managed Certificate Authorities in Azure, enabling them to scale to the growing certificate needs of hybrid cloud and IoT," said Igal Flegmann, Cofounder and CEO of Keytos.

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp."We're happy to welcome Keytos' EZCA solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Keytos

Keytos is a cybersecurity startup with the ambitious goal of making the world truly passwordless by creating easy to use cryptography-based tools. Keytos current solutions (EZSSH, EZGIT, EZCA, and EZMonitor) help companies around the world centralize identity management and gain visibility into their most critical infrastructure.

