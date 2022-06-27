JORGE LUIS ZÚÑIGA MONTIEL IS APPOINTED CFO OF TV AZTECA

—Brings proven experience in cost management and budget control—

MEXICO CITY, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AZTECACPO Latibex: XTZA), one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, announced today that Jorge Luis Zúñiga Montiel was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the company, replacing Esteban Galíndez Aguirre, who will be Deputy CFO of Grupo Salinas.

Mr. Zúñiga has more than two decades of proven experience in cost management at TV Azteca, where he has developed solid budget control strategies that create operational efficiencies and adequate allocation of resources dedicated to the production and acquisition of content.

In his new position, he will promote the development of strategies that strengthen the offer of competitive content on each of the company's platforms and that maximize the profitability of programming, in order to gain larger audiences while strengthening the results of TV Azteca.

Esteban Galíndez, who held the position of CFO of TV Azteca, will be Deputy CFO of Grupo Salinas, where he will continue to implement corporate finance and financial planning projects that have a positive impact on the continued development of its companies.

Mr. Galíndez has extensive experience in strategic positions in Grupo Salinas' companies since 2000, where he has developed planning, financial strategy and treasury functions. He has a degree in Business Administration from the Universidad Iberoamericana and a Master's degree in Administration from McGill University, in Canada. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

The company thanks Esteban Galíndez for his valuable contribution to results, and is certain that in his new position he will continue to strengthen the financial performance and capital structure of the companies of Grupo Salinas.

TV Azteca firmly believes that Jorge Zúñiga will further expand the offer of agile and competitive content, which will strengthen the company's market positioning and preserve its financial and operational viability.

About TV Azteca

TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating four television networks in Mexico: Azteca uno, Azteca 7, adn40 and a más +, through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country. The company also owns TV Azteca Digital, operator of several of the most visited digital platforms and social networks in Mexico.

TV Azteca is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect TV Azteca and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

