Wealth Enhancement Group Joins Forces with Hawkins Wealth Management, a $574M RIA With Offices in Iowa and Florida

Addition of Hawkins Wealth Management Raises Wealth Enhancement Group's Total Client Assets to More Than $55.5 Billion

MINNEAPOLIS, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group ("WEG"), an independent wealth management firm today announced it plans to acquire Hawkins Wealth Management, an independent RIA with offices in North Liberty, Iowa, and Naples, Florida. Led by founder Tim Hawkins, CFP®, Hawkins Wealth Management has $574 million assets under management. This latest partnership brings Wealth Enhancement Group's total client assets to more than $55.5 billion.

Wealth Enhancement Group (PRNewswire)

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "Tim and Managing Partner Aaron Robertson have built a well-respected firm supporting the financial planning, tax efficiency and retirement distribution planning needs of individuals during times of transitioning wealth. We are excited to have them, their more than 40 years of combined financial planning experience and Hawkins' dedicated team of advisors join Wealth Enhancement Group."

Mr. Hawkins founded Hawkins Wealth Management in 2012 after working for large insurance and investment companies. The firm embraces a comprehensive analytical approach to financial planning and a low client-to-advisor ratio to help clients nearing retirement, selling a business or navigating other life changes.

This acquisition will bring a team of six financial advisors and seven support staff to Wealth Enhancement Group and enhance the firm's robust Midwest presence. This will be Wealth Enhancement Group's sixth acquisition in 2022.

Mr. Hawkins said, "We are passionate about creating better outcomes by simplifying the complexities of wealth and family financial planning. Joining Wealth Enhancement Group allows us to drive growth by leveraging their support services and technology offerings."

Jim Cahn, Chief Investments and Business Development Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group said, "Hawkins Wealth Management has an exceptional history of providing tailored financial planning, investment management and retirement distribution planning services for its clients. We look forward to helping them grow their business."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close June 30, 2022, after which the practice will do business as the Hawkins Team at Wealth Enhancement Group.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is a Greater Minneapolis-based independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group serves clients nationwide. Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based knowledge and resources they need to simplify their financial life. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com .

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain, but not all, investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $55 billion in client brokerage and advisory assets as of 5/31/2022. Hawkins Wealth Management had nearly $574 million in client brokerage and advisory assets as of 3/31/2022. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the acquisition of Hawkins Wealth Management, Wealth Enhancement Group has over $55.5 billion in client brokerage, advisory and trust assets as of June 1, 2022.

Media contacts:

Maggie Habashy

mhabashy@wealthenhancement.com

952-457-4571

Prosek Partners, on behalf of Wealth Enhancement Group

pro-weg@prosek.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wealth Enhancement Group