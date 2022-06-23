Talkmap® named in the 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Conversational and Natural Language Technology report

Talkmap was recognized in the 2022 Cool Vendors™ in Conversational and Natural Language Technology Report

DALLAS, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkmap, a leading provider of Conversational Intelligence solutions, today announced it has been named in the May 2022 report titled, Cool Vendors in Conversational and Natural Language Technology 1. This Gartner Cool Vendor research is "designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services in Conversational and Natural Language Technology."

Unlocking this insight as it happens is transforming how the world's largest companies are making decisions.

The report states, "Most enterprises are realizing that they need to be laser focused on the customer and that real-time customer conversations are the best source of this insight. These ongoing interactions contain valuable and timely insights that identify issues and opportunities for the company to improve both its products and its customer engagement."1

"We consider our inclusion in this Cool Vendors in Conversational and Natural Language Technology report as a confirmation of our mission to enable companies to unlock the single-most valuable, timely, and robust untapped asset in enterprises today…real-time conversations with customers," said Tim Moss, CEO of Talkmap. "These customers have just experienced something so important about a company's offering that they stopped their busy lives to spend on average 6+ minutes telling an agent everything that's important to them about it, including what's working, what's not, and why…this is the game-changing visibility brands need to transform their CX, EX, operations, and automation."

Talkmap's AI-powered machine learning, with conversational understanding- analyzes, labels, structures, organizes, and visualizes 100% of calls and chats to give leaders the game-changing visibility they need with the volume, speed, and scale to make it actionable. Unlocking this insight as it happens is transforming how the world's largest companies are making decisions.

About Talkmap

Talkmap is a revolutionary conversational intelligence platform company that can transform all call center calls and chats into actionable customer intelligence. The company combines world-leading linguistics with AI-powered machine learning and massive computational power that enables dramatically improved revenues for the world's most valuable brands by building a contextually enriched, insightful understanding across their cloud and customer data platforms. Talkmap has partnered with leading Systems Integrators and leading firms throughout the Martech and EX stacks to provide native integrations into the leading CRM, ERP, and HR platforms. Talkmap delivers business intelligence at the source. Better-than-human accuracy. Unsupervised, automatic learning. At scale. For more information, visit talkmap.com.

